Madonna Releases 'Back That Up to the Beat' Demo
The track is now available on streaming platforms.
Madonna has released the demo and sped up version of "Back That Up to the Beat."
Originally created in 2015, the song was released as a deluxe track on her 2019 LP, "Madame X."
Madonna had a busy 2022, releasing FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club Chart for over forty years.
In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music.
2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come.
Listen to Madonna's new song here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 30, 2022
Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 brings together 2003’s Lullabluebye, featuring longtime collaborators Ben Allison (bass) and Matt Wilson (drums); and the 2005 follow-up, Play, boasting a new trio with the then relatively unknown bassist Masa Kamaguchi alongside legendary drummer Paul Motian.
Marhsall Jefferson Collaborates with Rudimental and House Gospel Choir on New Track 'FWD'
December 30, 2022
Get ready to end the year with an otherworldly musical experience. Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson is closing out 2022 with a unique collaboration with U.K. dance act Rudimental and House Gospel Choir now with “FWD.” The vivacious and uplifting house single out now on Helix Records.
Funk, Jazz & Soul Quintet The Motet Drop Instrumental LP Single 'Draccus'
December 30, 2022
But even after their 20+ years of accolades and recognition, the legendary outfit - composed of Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Drew Sayers (keys and saxophone), and Ryan Jalbert (guitar) - are still exploring new sonic and thematic ideas. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Madonna Releases 'Back That Up to the Beat' Demo
December 30, 2022
Madonna has released the demo and sped up version of 'Back That Up to the Beat.' Originally created in 2015, the song was released as a deluxe track on her 2019 LP, 'Madame X.' Madonna had a busy 2022, releasing FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club.
Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson, CM AOE, Has Died at 89
December 30, 2022
Ian Tyson upped stakes from Vancouver Island and hitchhiked to Toronto, where he met a young singer from small-town Ontario called Sylvia Fricker. As Ian & Sylvia, they were the Canadian stars of the early ’60s folk boom that gave the world Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Joan Baez, the Clancy Brothers, and the Kingston Trio.