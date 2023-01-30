Madonna Adds New NYC & London Dates to the 'Celebration Tour'

As part of her huge Celebration Tour, Madonna has added a sixth and final London date to her schedule, performing at London's The O2 on Wednesday 6th December.

Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, announced that The Celebration Tour has sold-out 36 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more, with over 600,000 tickets sold.

Due to overwhelming demand, 36 new dates have now been added across North America and Europe. The global run now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona and more as well as four nights in Paris, six nights in New York and Los Angeles, and a newly announced sixth and final night in London, with multiple added dates already sold-out.

The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and more before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including Antwerp, Copenhagen, Paris and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will then return to London to on Tuesday 5-December and Wednesday 6th December at The O2 to wrap up the European tour before returning to North America for additional and newly confirmed dates.

Following Madonna's viral video that announced the tour last week, the response has been outstanding, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting.

Building off the excitement of last week's announcement, Madonna has turned directly to her fanbase as she builds out her Celebration Tour setlist, asking her fans "What song would you like to dance to at my show?" on her social platforms.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets for the newly announced sixth London show on 6th December go on sale Wednesday 1st February at 9am at madonna.com

Tickets for previously announced shows are avalaible at madonna.com

Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, January 31st at 9am through 6pm GMT. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MADONNA THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 18 - Seattle, WA - - Climate Pledge Arena - - SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 19 - Seattle, WA - - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - - Footprint Center - - - -

Tue Jul 25 - Denver, CO - - Ball Arena - - - - - - -

Thu Jul 27 - Tulsa, OK - - d BOK Center - - - - - -

Sun Jul 30 - St. Paul, MN - - Xcel Energy Center - - - -

Wed Aug 02 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - -

Sat Aug 05 - Detroit, MI - - Little Caesars Arena - - -

Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - - - -

Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL - - United Center - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL - - United Center

Sun Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - - Scotiabank Arena - - - SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON - - Scotiabank Arena - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - - - - - SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 23 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - - SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 24 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - - SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - - SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - - SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 30 Boston, MA - - TD Garden - - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA - - TD Garden



Sat Sep 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - - - -

Tue Sep 05 - Atlanta, GA - - State Farm Arena - - - -

Thu Sep 07 - Tampa, FL - - Amalie Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 09 - Miami, FL - - Miami-Dade Arena - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Sep 10 - Miami, FL - - Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 Houston, TX - Toyota Center - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 Dallas, TX - - American Airlines Center - - SOLD OUT

Tue Sep 19 - Dallas, TX - - American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 - Austin, TX - - Moody Center - - - - SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 22 - Austin, TX - - Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Sep 28 - Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - - - -

Wed Oct 04 San Francisco, CA Chase Center - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Oct 05 - San Francisco, CA Chase Center - - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

MADONNA THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 London, UK - - The O2 - - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 15 London, UK - - The O2 - - - - - - SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 17 London, UK - - The O2 - - - - - - SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 18 London, UK - - The O2 - - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 21 - Antwerp, BE - - Sportpaleis - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 22 - Antwerp, BE - - Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Oct 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena - - - - -

Sat Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena - - - - -

Wed Nov 01 Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi - - - - SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 02 Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi - - - - SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 06 Lisbon, PT - - Altice Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Tue Nov 07 Lisbon, PT - - Altice Arena - - - - -

Sun Nov 12 - Paris, FR - - - Accor Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 13 Paris, FR - - - Accor Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sun Nov 19 - Paris, FR - - Accor Arena - - - - - SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 20 Paris, FR - - - Accor Arena - - - - - On sale Feb 01/23 - -

Wed Nov 15 Cologne, DE - - Lanxess Arena - - - - SOLD OUT

Tu. Nov. 16 Cologne, DE - - Lanxess Arena - - - -

Thu Nov 23 Milan, IT - - - Mediolanum Forum - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Nov 25 - Milan, IT - - - Mediolanum Forum - - - SOLD OUT

Tue Nov 28 - Berlin, DE - - Mercedes-Benz Arena - - - SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 29 Berlin, DE - - Mercedes-Benz Arena - - -

Fri Dec 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome - - - - - SOLD OUT

Sat Dec 2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Tues Dec 5 London, U.K. - - The O2 - - - - - - ADDED DATE! - -

Wed Dec 6 London, U.K. - - The O2 - - FINAL LONDON SHOW - On sale Feb 01/23

MADONNA THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART TWO):

Wed Dec 13 - - Brooklyn, NY - - Barclays Center - - - On sale Jan. 30/23

Thu Dec 14 - - Brooklyn, NY - - Barclays Center - - - On sale Jan. 30/23

Sun Jan 7 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - - - - On sale Jan. 30/23 -

Mon Jan 8 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - - - - On sale Jan. 30/23 -