Madison Cunningham Unveils 'Hospital (One Man Down)' Featuring Remi Wolf

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Grammy-award winning artist Madison Cunningham recently teamed up with singer-songwriter and producer Remi Wolf for "Hospital (One Man Down)," officially out today. The track is produced by Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford) who is a frequent collaborator for both Cunningham and Wolf.

The release has been much anticipated since the duo performed together on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" a few weeks ago.

Of the collaboration, Madison recalls, "'Hospital' has always had this underlying feeling of wanting to fall apart at the seams and then actively restraining itself. Though that was a purposeful decision initially, I wanted to make a version that knew zero restraint and hinges off completely. Being a major fan of Remi's, I knew she would be the voice to help me cross that line. And then of course, I've adored Ethan Gruska and his brilliant mind for ages, and couldn't picture anyone else to execute it braver than he could. It was honestly the most fun two days I've had recording in a long time. It felt like immediate understanding!"

Cunningham recently took home the award for "Best Folk Album" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for her latest album Revealer. She performed "Life According to Raechel" from the album during the premiere ceremony.

Revealer is out now on Verve Forecast and continues to receive critical praise.
The album has garnered extensive Best of 2022 year-end coverage from NPR Music, The New York Times, Consequence, SPIN, Paste and Premier Guitar.

"Best Folk Album" is Cunningham's first Grammy win. She was also been nominated "Best American Roots Performance" for "Life According To Raechel," as well as has previously earned nods for "Best Folk Album" for Wednesday (Extended Edition) and "Best Americana Album" for Who Are You Now.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM LIVE

March 8-London, UK-Barbican
March 28-New York, NY-NY Philharmonic
April 9-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*
April 11-Portland, ME-State Theatre*
April 12-Newark, NJ-New Jersey Performing Arts Center*
April 13-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
June 16-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 23-25-Mount Solon, VA-Red Wing Roots Festival

*with Andrew Bird




