Madeon Shares New Song 'Love You Back'

Grammy-award nominated Madeon just completed two mammoth Coachella performances, blowing audience minds with his critically acclaimed Good Faith Forever tour stage production. Working together with visual collaborators The Architects, Madeon's set became a transcendental experience for both artist and audience.

And today, Madeon celebrates this achievement with the release of his newest single "Love You Back," his first since signing with independent label Mom+Pop Music. Originally made for Madeon's Grammy Nominated album Good Faith, "Love You Back" has until now been performed during his live show, making it a fan favorite and cult classic, with constant questions of when it will finally be released.

With the recorded version, Madeon's triple threat is on display, with not only writing and producing the track, but also contributing his signature pop vocals to what will no doubt continue to be a dance floor hit.

About the song Madeon says, "'Love You Back' is a song about being on the other side of unrequited love - being with somebody who loves you more than you ever could. I started working on it a while ago, it was originally gonna be one of the singles for Good Faith but I couldn't figure it out at the time. I've played versions of it at my shows for years and fans started developing a real connection to it.

That motivated me to finally share it with everybody, this summer felt like a particularly appropriate time. I'm so happy to see it out as I'm still experiencing the rush from my two Coachella performances. It's a happy, nostalgic song, almost like a daytime counterpoint to my last release 'The Prince' .I hope you get to make beautiful memories with it this summer."

Madeon will continue with his Good Faith Forever shows with stops at Hangout Music Festival and North Coast Music Festival in the US and will also be heading to Europe and Japan. See all tour dates below with more to be announced soon.

The past few years have been a busy time for Madeon. He received his first Grammy nomination for his 2019 album, Good Faith, worked with Lady Gaga on her hit single "911" from Chromatica, released a remix of "No Fear No More" with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and debuted the Lena Headey-directed video for "Miracle" starring Maisie Williams.

Listen to the new single here: