Maddie & Tae Release New Song 'Every Night Every Morning'

Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae are sharing their harmony-fueled ode to love that lasts with "Every Night Every Morning," out everywhere now. Written by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Brock Berryhill, the track is produced by Derek Wells and Jimmy Robbins.

"Every Night Every Morning" is the first look at Maddie & Tae's upcoming project Through The Madness Vol. 2, due out this year. Released in January, Through The Madness Vol. 1 featured eight tracks of "acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics," (E!) all co-penned by Maddie & Tae.

The collection includes high-profile collaborations with Lori McKenna and Morgane Stapleton, plus fan-favorite songs "Strangers" and "Woman You Got," which scored Maddie & Tae the trophy for Group/Duo Video of the Year at this year's CMT Music Awards.

On the road this summer, Maddie & Tae will take the stage at fairs and festivals coast to coast. The pair will kick off their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in Oklahoma City on September 15, hitting major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 1, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's eight tracks, including their most recent single, "Woman You Got," plus fan-favorite songs "Strangers" and "Madness."

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the CMT Music Awards, and were nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, and recently wrapped The Weekends Tour with Brett Young. They are set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Sept 15 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Sept 16 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

Sept 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Sept 21 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sept 22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Sept 23 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Sept 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Sept 28 - Moonshine Beach - San Diego, CA

Sept 29 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

Sept 30 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA

Oct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Oct 5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Oct 6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Oct 7 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Oct 13 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

Oct 14 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Oct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI