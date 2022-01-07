Maddie & Tae Release New Single 'Strangers'

Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae give a glimpse at their forthcoming project Through The Madness Vol. 1 with a brand-new song "Strangers," out today. Penned by Maddie & Tae with Adam Hambrick and Jimmy Robbins, "Strangers" captures the feeling of a fated connection powerful enough to make life before love seem to disappear.

Through The Madness Vol. 1 will release January 28, and is now available to pre-order and pre-save. Maddie & Tae's unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and signature harmonies shine through the eight-track collection, which features their latest release "Madness" and recent single "Woman You Got," plus standout collaborations with Morgane Stapleton ("Don't Make Her Look Dumb") and Lori McKenna ("The Other Side").

The duo co-penned each song on Through The Madness Vol. 1, leading with heart-wide-open vulnerability, exuding familiarity and truth. The project follows their critically acclaimed No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album.

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. Recently nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, they have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations.

Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, and recently wrapped The Weekends Tour with Brett Young.

