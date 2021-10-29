Maddie & Tae Release New Single 'Madness'

Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae dropped their brand-new song "Madness," available everywhere today. Featuring their acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics, the ethereal track is a timely tribute to a love that conquers all.

"Madness" is written by the duo's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr, with Jessie Jo Dillon and Zach Kale, and is produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells. The song follows "Mood Ring," "Life Ain't Fair," and their recent single "Woman You Got" as the latest look at Maddie & Tae's forthcoming studio release via Mercury Nashville.

Just announced, Maddie & Tae will crisscross the country in 2022, headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. Kicking off in January, the pair will bring their hit songs to 16 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. Tickets are on sale here.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are drawing praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album with Rolling Stone saying the music is "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row." Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote 14 of the album's 15 tracks including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s. The pair co-wrote their latest single, "Woman You Got," plus brand-new song "Madness," with both tracks featured on their forthcoming project.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Jan 6 - Town Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Jan 7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Jan 12 - Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA

Jan 13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Jan 14 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Jan 15 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Jan 19 - Moonshine Beach- San Diego, CA

Jan 20 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

Jan 21 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA

Jan 22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Feb 3 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb 4 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

Feb 5 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Feb 10 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Feb 11 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Feb 12 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA