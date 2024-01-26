Mackenzie Porter Sets Debut Album 'Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart'

The album will be released on April 26.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Global chart-topping country star MacKenzie Porter grew up on a cattle and bison ranch outside of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, the sound of 90s country blasting through the speaker of her dad's pickup truck.

Now, rooted in the genre's principled storytelling, the dazzling singer / songwriter announces her Big Loud Records 19-track debut album six years in the making, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, due April 26.  

“Nobody's born with a broken heart,” shares Porter. “We all start with the naivety and innocence of youth, but then life happens. There are so many circumstances and events in a lifetime that can slowly chip away at your heart, and in the end you're this beautiful, imperfect, cracked, mess. But isn't that what living really is? If you didn't have the grit, would you really know the grace? This is what this record is about. These songs are those moments in my life.” 

Packed full of honest lyrics and magnetic vocals, Porter previews the album with four new songs out today: “Easy To Miss,” “Pay Me Back In Change,” “Young At Heart,” and the album's title track “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart.”

Proving her "star power is undeniable" (American Songwriter) with “a sound that mixes strength and vulnerability” (Billboard), Porter ques up the album with her first few takes on life's many inevitable heartbreaks, including the up-tempo “Easy To Miss,” where Porter grapples with the uphill battle of getting over a breakup.

Written by Hillary Lindsey, Emily Warren, and Will Weatherly, the song is paired with an equally emotive official music video, directed by Justin Clough and out everywhere today. Watch “Easy To Miss” here

On the album's biographical title track “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart,” Porter turns her storytelling inward. Throughout the breezy, fiddle-flanked number, she details her own journey from innocence to being gradually wrecked by the weight of the world - and becoming all the better for it.

Co-writing the ballad with Luke Niccoli, Lydia Vaughan, and Parker Welling, the intimate lyrics recognize life's equilibrium with pain and joy: Proof of life is dying with scars. Also releasing the chilling Emma Klein solo write “Pay Me Back In Change,” Porter aches for the debts she's owed to be payed back in change, instead of apologies and empty promises.

Continuing her exploration of the album's theme, the Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, and Emily Weisband penned “Young At Heart” sees Porter yearn for be the bright-eyed, ambitious person she was before she became worn down by life's many challenges. 

Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart Tracklist:

  1. “Easy To Miss” (Hillary Lindsey, Emily Warren, Will Weatherly)*
  2. “Young At Heart” (Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, Emily Weisband)
  3. “Bet You Break My Heart” (Mark Holman, Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood)
  4. “Pay Me Back In Change” (Emma Klein)
  5. “Rough Ride For A Cowboy” (MacKenzie Porter, Lauren Hungate, Luke Niccoli, Lydia Vaughan)
  6. “Coming Home To You” (Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins, Emily Weisband)
  7. “Strong Things” (MacKenzie Porter, John Byron, Jacob Durrett, Lauren LaRue)
  8. “Confession” (MacKenzie Porter, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)
  9. “Wrong One Yet” (Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Lauren Watkins)
  10. “Pickup” (MacKenzie Porter, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)
  11. “Nightingale” (MacKenzie Porter, Mark Trussell, Parker Welling)
  12. “Have Your Beer” (MacKenzie Porter, Jason Massey, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling)
  13. “Sucker Punch” (MacKenzie Porter, Tommy English, Nick Long)
  14. “Walk Away” (MacKenzie Porter, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite)
  15. “Foreclosure” (Jared Hampton, Harper O'Neill, Vinnie Paolizzi, Ash Ruder)
  16. “Less Is More” (Devin Dawson, Zachary Kale, Jon Nite)
  17. “Along Those Lines” (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)
  18. “Chasing Tornadoes” (Emily Landis, Jamie Moore, Lainey Wilson)
  19. “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart” (MacKenzie Porter, Luke Niccoli, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling)

All songs produced by Joey Moi*Co-produced by Jacob Durrett and David Garcia Pre-order / pre-add / pre-save Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart HERE. Porter's anticipated album arrives on the heels of massive global success. Already notching six No. 1 singles across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, earning 873 million global on-demand streams, and headlining her first tour, she now steps into her biggest year yet. 

ABOUT MACKENZIE PORTER

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born and Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making an introductory statement with her critically acclaimed, chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 Dustin Lynch duet “Thinking 'Bout You,” Porter returns with her full-length Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, set for April 26.

Teasing what's to come, “Easy To Miss,” “Pay Me Back In Change,” “Young At Heart,” and title track “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart,” give a glimpse into her 19-song, all encompassing heartbreak album. Making her mark with standout hits like “Pickup,” which earned her a 2023 CMT Music Awards nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, and best-known head-bobber “These Days,” her "mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs'' (Billboard) continue to spark headline-worthy moments and accolades.

Standing alone as the only female in her category nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2022 American Music Awards, the 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year has additionally earned 22 CCMA nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year, and most recently won Musical Collaboration of the Year at the 2023 CCMA awards. The first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio, Porter claimed her first crossover Top 10 at Canadian pop radio with “These Days (Remix)” – the first since 2003 for a Canadian country artist.

The triple threat also brings her star power to the screen, starring in Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and as a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels. Touring the globe opening for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, and Rascal Flatts, Porter just wrapped her own debut Canadian headline tour.

Photo Credit: Bree Marie Fish



