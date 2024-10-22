MOVIELAND Drops Advance Single 'I Relate' On 604 Records' New Re-Release Series 604 Decades

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver's 604 Records released "I Relate," the first advance single from the long-awaited collection of rarities by cult shoegazers Movieland. This track will be featured on 604 Records' new archival label imprint known as 604 Decades, encapsulating the band's signature blend of dreamy melodies and raw, introspective lyrics. Their sound, often considered ahead of its time, defined a unique chapter in the underground music scene of the early '90s when Nirvana and Sonic Youth were on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream. The full album, Then & Now, will be released on December 13th, 2024. "I Relate" perfectly embodies the essence of Movieland-a testament to the melodic prowess and creative spirit that thrived in Vancouver during a pivotal musical era.

Movieland, founded in 1991 by songwriter Alan D. Boyd, has long been revered by a dedicated fanbase for their immersive soundscapes. Originally recorded during their formative years in the 1990's, "I Relate" delves into the complexities of youth and self-doubt, encapsulating the angst of a generation navigating the challenges of an evolving music landscape. Unlike in the past, when discovering music was a challenge, today's fans can easily access and explore music on various streaming platforms, allowing them to appreciate Movieland's sound in a way that wasn't possible before. After years of anticipation from dedicated listeners, 604 Decades now aims to finally bring these songs to light. With captivating guitar riffs and evocative lyrics, the single invites listeners into a world of nostalgia, resonating deeply with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

This release marks a significant moment for 604 Records, which is embarking on the 604 Decades project to celebrate the rich, yet often overlooked, musical history of Vancouver. By shining a spotlight on Movieland and other local acts from the 90s and early 2000s, and releasing music recorded in that era, the label aims to revive memories of a time when Vancouver had a vibrant, exploding alternative music scene, with some artists becoming world famous, and some which just deserved to be world famous. Fans can look forward to an album of new material from Movieland, set to follow shortly after. In addition to Movieland, 604 Decades is set to release an album by Pure in 2025, further expanding its mission to unearth Vancouver's hidden musical narratives and is talking to numerous other bands from that era about potential releases."I'm having so much fun going backwards and rediscovering music, and there's the excitement of getting to put it out there now through 604 Decades," 604 Records President Jonathan Simkin says. "It feels like a second chance."

Pre-Order Movieland's Album Then & Now

https://movieland1990.bandcamp.com/album/then-now

Fans can look forward to the full collection, Then & Now, set to be released on December 13th, 2024. This album will be a treasure trove of demos and unreleased tracks that capture the raw energy of Movieland's early days. As the band re-emerges through this archival lens, they are set to rekindle their connection with audiences, proving that the music scene's past continues to inspire and influence the present. As Movieland's sound resonates anew, "I Relate" serves as a poignant reminder of the power of music to transcend time. With 604 Decades leading the charge in unearthing Vancouver's hidden musical narratives, this is an exciting moment for both the band and the broader music community, reaffirming that sometimes, great art deserves a second chance in the spotlight.

