MICHIGANDER Releases New EP 'Everything Will Be Ok Eventually'

Today, rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has released his third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually. PRESS HERE to listen.

The 6-song collection - available digitally and on yellow opaque vinyl via C3 Records - features his current hits "Let Down" and "OK" along with new single "Better." The latest focus track premiered earlier this week on Apple Music's ALT CTRL Radio with Hanuman Welch, where Michigander appeared as both the episode's interviewed artist and cover image. Coinciding with today's EP release, Michigander has issued the official music video for "Better," directed by Tyler Appel. PRESS HERE to watch and check out the first look with BrooklynVegan. Tracks from the new EP are currently featured on several key playlists including Apple Music's New Music Daily and ALT CTRL (cover), Pandora's ALT Select Radio (cover), Spotify's The New Alt, and Amazon Music's Fresh Indie.

Michigander will officially celebrate the release of Everything Will Be Ok Eventually with a special full-band livestream concert tonight (March 19th) from El Club in his newly adopted hometown of Detroit. Stream the show via Michigander's Facebook and YouTube starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT - PRESS HERE to watch. New EWBOE merch items and bundles are also available now at Michigander's official webstore HERE.

"It feels so good to get these songs out into the world," shares Singer. "I hope five or ten years from now when people listen to these songs, it takes them back to a place and a time where the world was starting to get back some sort of normal. A place where things were starting to heal."

Of the new video for "Better," he adds, "I've wanted to do a video that doesn't feature me as the focus. So, when Tyler pitched a story-driven narrative for this one, I knew right away it was the right vibe. I think it really captures my personality as the video is goofy but also makes you cry. It's emotional. 'Better' is probably my favorite song off the new EP. It's the type of song I've always dreamed of writing and sounds the closest to what I think Michigander embodies."

Written and produced by Singer, with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Michigander's sweeping anthem "Let Down," which has amassed nearly 2 million streams, continues its buzzworthy status. In addition to its featured plays on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum and placements on top rock playlists across all DSPs, the song has been added to in-game radio stations for the video game Fortnite and remains in the Top 10 at Triple A radio, where it peaked at #6. Built around a melodic piano loop, head-nodding bass line, steady claps, and flashes of lead guitar, "OK" culminates on a chantable and relatable hook that assures, "It's okay to be lonely. It's okay to be alone sometimes." On "Headlights," Singer's first co-write with guitarist Jake LeMond, Michigander's voice glides over a bed of pianos and synths, while closing track "Together" captures the anxiety at the dawn of the global pandemic. Track listing for Everything Will Be Ok Eventually below.

PRESS HERE to watch a live video of "OK" from Chicago's Lincoln Hall, which features Singer and his bandmates Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass).

Michigander emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, American Songwriter, KCRW and many more, in addition to nearly 20 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the emerging multi-talent, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Kris Herrman