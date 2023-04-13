Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAGDALENA BAY Release New Songs via 'mini mix vol. 3' Ahead of Coachella Debut Tomorrow

Stream it now in its entirety, and watch its full mix-length music video now. 

Apr. 13, 2023  

At the end of 2021, Los Angeles indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their self-produced debut album Mercurial World to mass critical acclaim, sold-out headline tours, #1 Billboard chart positions, and tours supporting the likes of Charli XCX and Flume.

But before all of that, Mica Tenenbaum and Matt Lewin perfected the art of DIY with the mini mix. A series that the band began in 2019, Magdalena Bay's mini mixes are collections of short tracks accompanied by homemade videos on YouTube. While the band's whirlwind success has catapulted them into the mainstream, they remain deeply rooted in their humble origins, and thus returns the beloved mini mix.

Ahead of Magdalena Bay's momentous Coachella debut tomorrow, mini mix vol. 3 is out today. Stream it now in its entirety, and watch its full mix-length music video now.

"Our mini mixes delve into eclectic sounds, sometimes pastiche," says Magdalena Bay. "We feel less pressure while making them than with a more serious release so they naturally have a fun spirit to them. The mini mix knows no bounds in terms of genre or stylings. The only rule is we try to keep the songs relatively short, but we don't really enforce that all too much."

Magdalena Bay will continue performing live this Summer, playing at Lollapalooza and Osheaga, as well as some tour dates with Caroline Polachek and Rina Sawayama. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect from a Mag Bay show, watch this performance from their sold-out NYC show at Webster Hall HERE.

Tour Dates

Apr 14 & 21 - Indio, CA | Coachella

May 1 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

May 2 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

Aug 4 - Montreal, QC | Osheaga Festival

Aug 6 - Chicago, IL | Lollapalooza Festival

Aug 9 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *

Aug 10 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *

^ Support Caroline Polachek

*Support Rina Sawayama

Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia



