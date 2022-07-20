Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAGDALENA BAY Announce Deluxe Reissue & Share Danny L Harle 'Chaeri' Remix

MAGDALENA BAY Announce Deluxe Reissue & Share Danny L Harle 'Chaeri' Remix

Mercurial World Deluxe will be released on September 23rd, 2022.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim.

They debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artist and Alternative New Artists charts (and made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums!), opened for the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, sold out headline shows internationally, and earned countless accolades on 'Best Of' year-end lists. Now the band returns with the announcement of Mercurial World Deluxe.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans.

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," the band explain. " When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

To celebrate the Deluxe announcement, Magdalena Bay announce a U.S. headline tour, and share the first taste of the reworked record. "Chaeri" receives a remix courtesy of Danny L Harle, who has written and produced for the likes of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Magdalena Bay just performed at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago this past weekend, and have a new U.S. tour on-sale this week. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here. For a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming tour dates, check out Magdalena Bay's live video performance of "Secrets (Your Fire)" below.

Listen to the new remix here:

Tour Dates

7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More Join Animated A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Netflix
July 20, 2022

The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley).
Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition
July 20, 2022

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.
VIDEO: Nieri Reveals the Music Video for 'Body 2 Body'
July 20, 2022

Dance pop artist Nieri releases the video for 'Body 2 Body' taken from his debut EP, Starshine. Written and recorded between Los Angeles and Stockholm, the EP features five glossy, electronic pop tracks that offer a glimpse into Nieri’s life, struggles and aspirations. The track was co-written with Swedish artist Ingrid Witt.
K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Releases 'Hello, World!' Mini-Album
July 20, 2022

The six-song collection on Hello! world! includes darkness and brightness co-existing on “Sucker Punch!,” sing-along on tracks “Strawberry Cake” and “Pirates,” while “KNOCK DOWN” leans more rock with powerful guitars and bass sounds. The album chronicles the first step of learning programming language and depicting a story of the six members.
Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 20, 2022

The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka “New York,” and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more. 