MAGDALENA BAY Announce Deluxe Reissue & Share Danny L Harle 'Chaeri' Remix

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim.

They debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artist and Alternative New Artists charts (and made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums!), opened for the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, sold out headline shows internationally, and earned countless accolades on 'Best Of' year-end lists. Now the band returns with the announcement of Mercurial World Deluxe.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans.

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," the band explain. " When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

To celebrate the Deluxe announcement, Magdalena Bay announce a U.S. headline tour, and share the first taste of the reworked record. "Chaeri" receives a remix courtesy of Danny L Harle, who has written and produced for the likes of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Magdalena Bay just performed at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago this past weekend, and have a new U.S. tour on-sale this week. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here. For a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming tour dates, check out Magdalena Bay's live video performance of "Secrets (Your Fire)" below.

Listen to the new remix here:

Tour Dates

7/22/2022: Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra