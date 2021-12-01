MADEON Announces 2022 Spring Tour Dates

Grammy-award nominated Madeon recently finished up his Good Faith Forever Tour, blending pop and dance with unparalleled stage production. Today, he has announced new 2022 tour dates making stops at The Anthem (Washington D.C.), The Mission Ballroom (Denver) Ultra Music Festival (Miami) and more with supporting act Yung Bae. See all tour dates below.

Pre-sale registration for the show is available via Audience Republic and ends on December 6th at 10:00pm EST. Pre-sale will begin on December 7th at 10:00am local and end on December 9th at 10:00pm local. When registration is completed and access is granted to the Artist Pre-sale, ticket buyers enter a chance to win a Meet & Greet, Soundcheck Access, a signed Merch Bundle (including an exclusive t-shirt, a custom monogrammed IMPERIAL LION BOMBER + tour poster and Good Faith vinyl). General tickets will go on sale December 10 at 10:00AM local. To register and buy your tickets, visit here.

On the 2022 tour, Madeon says: "Good Faith Forever is by far my favorite show we've put together. I'm so happy to bring the definitive updated version of it to larger venues in some of my favorite cities in the US!"

2020 and into 2021 has been a busy time for Madeon. He received his first Grammy nomination for his 2019 album, Good Faith, worked with Lady Gaga on her hit single "911" from Chromatica, released a remix of "No Fear No More" with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and debuted the Lena Headey-directed video for "Miracle" starring Maisie Williams.

Tour Dates

3/4 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem*

3/5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

3/8 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Masonic*

3/10 - Toronto, ON - History*

3/11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

3/12 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

3/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

3/17 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up*

3/18 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*

3/19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

3/25 - 3/27 - Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival

4/8 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater*

* w/ Yung Bae