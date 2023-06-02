Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Playin' On The Tracks'

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released a new track, “Playin’ On The Tracks.” Written by Brent Cobb and Luke Grimes, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.

“This song was my first co-write with the very talented Bent Cobb and I realized pretty quickly that he was going to be a big part of my musical journey,” said Grimes. “With ‘Playin’ On The Tracks,’ it started with a mood. We were trying to capture the outlaw spirit of a sort of rambler. Once we got going it sort of fell out. I love the shoot from the hip attitude of this song.”

Fresh off his major festival debut at Stagecoach, Grimes will perform in Nashville for the first time at Spotify House at Ole Red at this year’s CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10. Later that night, he will headline the evening at “Music is Universal 2023” presented by Universal Music Group Nashville, an event that is free to the public at the Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway. Grimes will also be playing several country festivals around the country throughout the summer including Under The Big Sky, Fairwell Festival, and Pilgrimage Festival.

About Luke Grimes

Grimes’ debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, “No Horse To Ride” racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt.