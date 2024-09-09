Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive Nominations For 2024 CMA Awards- Full List of Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” as determined by eligible voting CMA members comprised of professionals within the Country Music industry.

Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations, while other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each. Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secure three nominations. Vying for the night’s highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, is Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Post Malone, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters and Bailey Zimmerman.

MORGAN WALLEN – SEVEN NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Musical Event of the Year (“Man Made A Bar”), Music Video of the Year (“I Had Some Help”)

Morgan Wallen leads the pack this year with seven nominations. He earns his third consecutive nomination in both the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year. His hit collaboration “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone, produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins and mixed by Ryan Gore, lands him nominations in the Single, Song, Musical Event and Music Video categories. Wallen’s fellow songwriters on “I Had Some Help” include Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith and Chandler Paul Walters. The music video was directed by Chris Villa. His song “Man Made A Bar” featuring Eric Church was produced by Joey Moi and secures him a second Musical Event of the Year nomination. Wallen now has a career total of 15 nominations since 2019.

CODY JOHNSON – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Dirt Cheap”), Album of the Year (Leather), Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (“Dirt Cheap”), Music Video of the Year (“The Painter”)

Cody Johnson lands five nominations this year including his third consecutive Male Vocalist of the Year nomination. Dustin Haney directed both Music Video nominations for Johnson’s hits “Dirt Cheap” and “The Painter.” Johnson also receives a Single of the Year nod for “Dirt Cheap,” in addition to his album Leather securing a spot in Album of the Year. Both were produced by Trent Willmon and mixed by Jack Clarke. Johnson now has a career total of 11 nominations.

CHRIS STAPLETON – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“White Horse”), Album of the Year (Higher), Song of the Year (“White Horse”), Male Vocalist of the Year

Seven-time Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton returns to the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year, marking his eighth Entertainer nomination and tenth Male Vocalist nomination. He adds nominations for Single and Song for his hit “White Horse,” which was produced by Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, mixed by Vance Powell, and written by Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson. His album Higher is also nominated and was produced by Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, and mixed by Vance Powell. With this year’s nods, Stapleton has received 39 total nominations since 2015.

POST MALONE – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Musical Event of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Music Video of the Year (“I Had Some Help”)

First-time nominee Post Malone receives four nominations for his chart-topping collaboration “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen. New to Country Music, Post Malone collects nominations in the Single, Song, Musical Event and Music Video categories. The hit song was produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins, mixed by Ryan Gore, and written by Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters. The song’s music video was directed by Chris Villa.

LAINEY WILSON – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Watermelon Moonshine”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”)

Reigning Entertainer of the Year and two-time Female Vocalist Lainey Wilson lands four nominations, including her second nomination for the night’s highest honor and third nomination for Female Vocalist. Her hit song “Watermelon Moonshine,” produced by Jay Joyce and mixed by Joyce and Jason Hall, earns a Single of the Year nomination. In addition, she receives a Music Video of the Year nod for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” which was directed by Patrick Tracy. With Wilson’s nominations this year, her career total is now 19.

LOUIS BELL – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Musical Event of the Year (“I Had Some Help”)

Louis Bell lands three nominations as a first-time nominee for his production and songwriting on Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping collaboration “I Had Some Help” in the Single, Song and Musical Event categories. The song was produced by Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins, mixed by Ryan Gore, and written by Ashley Gorley, Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters.

LUKE COMBS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Fathers & Sons), Male Vocalist of the Year

The reigning Single of the Year winner Luke Combs earns three nominations including his fifth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honor and seventh consecutive Male Vocalist nomination. Combs also earns an Album of the Year nomination for Fathers & Sons, produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and mixed by Matthews. Combs now has 25 career nominations.

CHARLIE HANDSOME – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Musical Event of the Year (“I Had Some Help”)

Charlie Handsome lands three nominations for his production and songwriting on Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping collaboration “I Had Some Help” in the Single, Song and Musical Event categories. The song was produced by Louis Bell, Handsome and Hoskins, mixed by Ryan Gore, and written by Ashley Gorley, Louis Bell, Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters. With two previous nominations, Handsome’s career nominations now total five.

HOSKINS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help”), Musical Event of the Year (“I Had Some Help”)

Hoskins lands three nominations as a first-time nominee for his production and songwriting on Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping collaboration “I Had Some Help” in the Single, Song and Musical Event categories. The song was produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins, mixed by Ryan Gore, and written by Ashley Gorley, Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters.

JELLY ROLL – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Whitsitt Chapel), Male Vocalist of the Year

Reigning New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll garners three nominations including his first bid for the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, and his second Male Vocalist nomination. Jelly Roll also receives a nomination for his album Whitsitt Chapel, produced by Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel and David Ray Stevens, and mixed by Jeff Braun and Jim Cooley. Jelly Roll’s career nominations now total eight.

MEGAN MORONEY – THREE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (“I’m Not Pretty”), New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney lands three nominations this year, including her second consecutive New Artist of the Year nomination and her first Female Vocalist of the Year nod. Moroney also receives her first Music Video of the Year nomination for “I’m Not Pretty,” which she co-directed with Jeff Johnson. Moroney’s nominations this year bring her career total to five.

KACEY MUSGRAVES – THREE NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year (Deeper Well), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“I Remember Everything”)

Kacey Musgraves holds three nominations this year including Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she has received seven prior nominations in. Musgraves also receives a nod for her album Deeper Well, which she produced alongside Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. The album was mixed by Shawn Everett and Konrad Snyder. She also lands a Musical Event nomination for her feature on Zach Bryan’s chart-topping hit “I Remember Everything,” produced by Bryan. Musgraves now has 22 career nominations.

Winners of “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA Professional Members on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 29 (6:00 PM/CT). CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be determined by a Final Round of judging this month. Entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions. The winners will be revealed in October and recipients will be honored at the CMA Awards. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

Tickets for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” go on-sale Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 10:00 AM/CT through Ticketmaster.

“THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Burn It Down”

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap”

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help”

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter”

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Director: Chris Villa

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

2024 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

“Country Gold with Terri Clark” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

“Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment

“Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Daily National

“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, “SZN Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Mike D” Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, “Kick Off Kevin” O’Connell, and Stephen “Scuba Steve” Spradlin) – iHeartMedia

“Michael J On Air” (Michael J. Stuehler) - iHeartMedia

“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

“PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas” (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media

“Steve Harmon Show” (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Major Market

“The Andie Summers Show” (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

“The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and “Captain Ron” Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash.

“The Most Fun Afternoons With Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large Market

“Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.

“Heather Froglear” (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

“Jesse & Anna” (Jesse Tack and Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Mike & Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

“On-Air with Anthony” (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Medium Market

“Brent Michaels” (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Joey & Nancy” (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, and Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

“New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“Dan Austin Show” (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind.

“Dave and Jenn” (Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va.

“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

“Hilley & Hart” (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

2024 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

KYGO – Denver, Colo.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WBEE – Rochester, N.Y.

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

WLFP – Memphis, Tenn.

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Small Market

WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.

WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

WKXC – Augusta, Ga.

WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

