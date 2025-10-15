 tracker
Luke Combs Extends 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' with New Shows in Green Bay, Toronto, London & Ireland

Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” are available for pre-sale now.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Luke Combs Extends 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' with New Shows in Green Bay, Toronto, London & Ireland Image
Due to demand, global superstar Luke Combs will extend his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” with second nights added at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, London’s Wembley Stadium and Ireland’s Slane Castle—the first artist ever to perform back-to-back nights at Lambeau Field and Slane Castle. 

Additional stops on the 2026 run include Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium among others. Special guests on the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows. 

Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” are available for pre-sale now with general on-sale following Friday, October 17 at 10:00am local venue time. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, once again have advance access to tickets through fan pre-sale, sign up for The Bootleggers HERE for more info. 

Combs recently became the highest RIAA-certified country artist ever with 168 million units sold (surpassing Garth Brooks) and made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Combs will go on to headline AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival this weekend, after topping the bill at all-genre festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year. Combs is also the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond. 

Additionally, Combs released The Prequel last week, a new 3-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These” (listen below) and is nominated for three awards at the 2025 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”). 

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, October 17 at 10:00am local time

October 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21Las VegasNVAllegiant Stadium*

April 4Charlottesville, VAScott Stadium

April 11AmesIAJack Trice Stadium

April 18South Bend, INNotre Dame Stadium

April 25ColumbusOHOhio Stadium

May 2Knoxville, TNNeyland Stadium

May 9NormanOKGaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 15—Green BayWILambeau Field

May 16Green BayWILambeau Field

May 30Montreal, QuebecParc Jean-Drapeau

June 5TorontoOntarioRogers Stadium

June 6TorontoOntarioRogers Stadium

July 4GothenburgSwedenUllevi

July 7ParisFranceAccor Arena§

July 11Amsterdam, NetherlandsJohan Cruijff ArenA

July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle

July 19—Ireland—Slane Castle

July 25EdinburghU.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

July 31London, U.K.Wembley Stadium#

August 1London, U.K.Wembley Stadium#

*with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with special guests The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with special guests Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with special guests The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with special guests Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows

Photo Credit: David Bergman



Regional Awards
