Luke Combs Extends 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' with New Shows in Green Bay, Toronto, London & Ireland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to demand, global superstar Luke Combs will extend his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” with second nights added at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, London’s Wembley Stadium and Ireland’s Slane Castle—the first artist ever to perform back-to-back nights at Lambeau Field and Slane Castle.

Additional stops on the 2026 run include Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium among others. Special guests on the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows.

Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” are available for pre-sale now with general on-sale following Friday, October 17 at 10:00am local venue time. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, once again have advance access to tickets through fan pre-sale, sign up for The Bootleggers HERE for more info.

Combs recently became the highest RIAA-certified country artist ever with 168 million units sold (surpassing Garth Brooks) and made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Combs will go on to headline AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival this weekend, after topping the bill at all-genre festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year. Combs is also the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Additionally, Combs released The Prequel last week, a new 3-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These” (listen below) and is nominated for three awards at the 2025 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”).

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, October 17 at 10:00am local time

October 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*

April 4—Charlottesville, VA—Scott Stadium†

April 11—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium†

April 18—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium†

April 25—Columbus, OH—Ohio Stadium†

May 2—Knoxville, TN—Neyland Stadium†

May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium†

May 15—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field†

May 16—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field†

May 30—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau†

June 5—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium†

June 6—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium†

July 4—Gothenburg, Sweden—Ullevi‡

July 7—Paris, France—Accor Arena§

July 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Johan Cruijff ArenA‡

July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle‡

July 19—Ireland—Slane Castle‡

July 25—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

July 31—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium#

August 1—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium#

*with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with special guests The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with special guests Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with special guests The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with special guests Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows

Photo Credit: David Bergman