Luke Combs Earns 26 New RIAA Certifications

Mar. 15, 2023  

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs has earned 26 new RIAA certifications for his songs "Beautiful Crazy" (9x Platinum), "Hurricane" (8x Platinum), "When It Rains It Pours" (8x Platinum), "Forever After All" (4x Platinum), "One Number Away" (4x Platinum), "Better Together" (4x Platinum), "Lovin' On You" (2x Platinum), "Must've Never Met You" (2x Platinum), "Does To Me" feat. Eric Church (2x Platinum) and "Refrigerator Door" (Platinum) as well as "A Long Way," "All Over Again," "Be Careful What You Wish For," "Beer Can," "Blue Collar Boys," "Memories Are Made Of," "Don't Tempt Me," "Lonely One," "I Got Away With You," "Nothing Like You," "Out There," "Reasons," "Tomorrow Me," "Used To You," "What You See Is What You Get" and "Without You" feat. Amanda Shires, which have all been certified Gold.

The certifications add to another historic week for Combs, who extended his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, "Going, Going, Gone," is currently #1. This is Combs' 15th consecutive #1 single-the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut-and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.

Furthermore, Combs will release his new album, Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-next Friday, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here).

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Combs continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Ahead of the release, Combs has unveiled three additional album tracks: "Joe," "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" and "Love You Anyway," of which The New York Times praises, "His bellow is more stable, his emotional presence more dignified. But there's still something of a purring engine inside songs like 'Love You Anyway,'" while Billboard declares, "it immediately sounds like one of his strongest to date."

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, "This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

Known for his electric live shows, Combs will kick off his massive World Tour next weekend with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and an 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a historic series of years. Most recently, he was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November.

Additionally, with his 2019 release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena
October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall
October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



