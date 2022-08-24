Luke Combs' Apple Music Live Performance Streaming Tonight Only On Apple Music

Chart-topping Country superstar Luke Combs' hometown performance in Charlotte, North Carolina will be available to stream tonight on Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Watch Combs perform songs from his acclaimed new album, 'Growin' Up', as well as crowd favorites like "Beautiful Crazy", "Hurricane", and "Beer Never Broke My Heart" only on Apple Music - then relive highlights from the show in Spatial Audio.

The show kicks off tonight, August 24th at 7:00p PST only on Apple Music here.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, Combs sat down with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country for a conversation about his career trajectory, humble beginnings, fatherhood, latest acclaimed third album 'Growin Up', and what fans can expect from his Apple Music Live performance. Watch the full interview below.

Time and again, Combs has broken all-time country music records on Apple Music. Two of his albums and one EP have broken the record for biggest country album of all time by first day streams upon release. Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit "Forever After All."

Combs' music has also hit the top 10 of the Daily Top 100 in 43 countries worldwide, his songs have reached Number One in seven countries worldwide, and 32 of his songs have reached the Global Daily Top 100.

His recent single "The Kind of Love We Make" recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100. Luke Combs recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to discuss his latest release.

Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Durk.

Watch the new interview here: