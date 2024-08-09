Luke Bryan Releasing Eighth Studio Album 'Mind Of A Country Boy' in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year with 24 Billion global streams, is set to release his eighth studio album on September 27, Mind Of A Country Boy. The 14-track album produced by powerhouse father and son, Jeff and Jody Stevens, is available for Pre-Order now. To celebrate the announcement Luke is releasing “Closing Time In California” which is perfectly timed with his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” concerts in San Diego and Los Angeles, California this week.

Four years have passed since Luke’s last album, and his aptly titled Mind Of A Country Boy is the culmination of a life and career spent studying songs and country music, living the hunting, fishing, and loving everyday lifestyle of its fans, and prioritizing his family. Mind Of A Country Boy delivers playful familiarity, sophisticated growth, and a well-rounded collection of songs from a man who has lived what he sings. And after 17 years in the business, he could rest on his previous success, but he’s leaning in even more.

"I've been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album," Luke said. "If it's a song that I cut two or three years ago, and I still love it, and it still sounds fresh, then I feel like it'll stand the test of time."

"I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything. I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before. It's about each song having its place and having its meaning. It's trying not to be overly redundant with songs. I think that's why I've been blessed to have a long career and what I feel like this album's going to do."

And bringing the music to his fans on tour is his favorite thing to do. Over his career Luke has established a legacy of highly successful concert events like “Spring Break” concerts that gathered more than 200,000 fans on Florida beaches, to his 15 years of Farm Tour and the Mexico destination concert experience “Crash My Playa” that will celebrate its ten-year anniversary when it returns next January. Not to mention the more than 14 million fans who have flocked to his headline tours.

"I'm still having a lot of fun in my concerts, and it's still a big ole party. But I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change. But the love of trying to find the right song and a song that moves people is still at the forefront of what I want to do as an artist."

Luke’s current single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” has fast tracked up the charts. Music Row’s Bob Oermann claimed the song early on was “written with panache and hooks a-plenty” and was “hit bound.”

Mind Of A Country Boy track listing/songwriter credits:

1. “Mind Of A Country Boy” (Luke Bryan, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins)

2. “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Jordan Minton, Rhett Akins)

3. “Country Song Came On” (Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, Neil Medley)

4. “Pair Of Boots” (Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Tofer Brown, Jaxon Free)

5. “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” (Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, Geoff Warburton)

6. “Kansas” (Chase McGill, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Dragstrem)

7. “Country On” (Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, Styles Haury)

8. “Fish On The Wall” (Dallas Davidson, Chris Tompkins, Ben Johnson)

9. “She’s Still Got It” (Rodney Clawson, Heather Morgan, Will Bundy, Jim McCormick)

10. “Closing Time In California” (John Byron, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill)

11. “For The Kids” (Luke Bryan, Justin Ebach, Brad Tursi)

12. “Southern and Slow” (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill)

13. “I’m On A Tractor” (Neil Thrasher, Lee Thomas Miller)

14. “Jesus ‘Bout My Kids” (Jeff Hyde, Tucker Beathard, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel)

Luke continues his touring plans through January with his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour,” “Farm Tour 2024,” and Crash My Playa 2025. Media has claimed he is a “consummate showman with both polish and energy.”

“Mind Of A Country Boy Tour”

8-9 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

8-10 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater

8-15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

8-17 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

8-22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

8-24 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

8-25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

9-5 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater

9-7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9-14 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Farm Tour 2024

9-19 Grantville, PA Bow Creek Farm and Cattle Co*

9-20 Chesapeake, VA Heritage Park*

9-21 Marshville, NC Cox Brothers Farms*

9-26 Shelbyville, KY Mulberry Orchard

9-27 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm

9-28 Smithton, PA Cunningham Family Farm*

*Never played before

Crash My Playa 2025 is celebrating its 10th anniversary January 15-18, 2025 at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún, a AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort. ACM-nominated Crash My Playa, has delivered sold-out concert vacations with country’s biggest stars for a decade, and next year promises to be the most spectacular yet.

Photo Credit: Jim Wright

