Lukas Nelson & Potr Extend Fall Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will continue their fall headline tour through December with newly confirmed shows at Providence’s The Strand, Rochester’s Water Street Music Hall, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, Columbus’ Bluestone, Chicago’s Joe’s Live, Milwaukee’s The Rave and Minneapolis’ First Avenue among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, September 20 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, September 22 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour.

The upcoming performances celebrate Nelson’s acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, which was released earlier this summer via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones is currently #3 on the Americana Albums charts and rising.

With the record, Nelson also continues to garner success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” recently reached #1 on the Alt Country chart and #7 on the Americana Singles chart, while “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.

Written solely by Nelson, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power and electricity of the band’s live performances.

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”

Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021’s A Few Stars Apart. Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, “His best album yet…Nelson’s most compact, streamlined, and focused album,” while The Tennessean asserted, “a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling.”

Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018’s lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

LUKAS NELSON & POTR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 22 at 10:00am local time

September 20—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

September 21—Bloomington, IL—The Castle Theatre

September 24—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass

September 27—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

September 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

October 6-8—Gretna, LA—Gretna Heritage Festival

October 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

October 14—Midland, TX—The Tailgate

October 15—San Antonio, TX—The Espee

October 18—Abilene, TX—The Paramount Theatre

October 19—Fort Worth, TX—Tannahill’s Tavern

October 21—Oklahoma City, OK—Tower Theatre

October 24—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

October 25—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall

October 26—Oxford, MS—The Lyric

October 28—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

October 30—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Landing

November 1—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Parker Theatre

November 4—Sanford, FL—Tuffy’s Music Box

November 5—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

November 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

November 9—Asheville, NC—Orange Peel

November 11—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

November 12—Washington, DC—9:30 Club

November 14—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theatre

November 15—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony

November 16—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl

November 19—Providence, RI—The Strand

November 24—Burlington, VT—Higher Ground

November 25—Kingston, NY—Ulster Performing Arts Center

November 26—Rochester, NY—Water Street Music Hall

November 28—Toronto, Ontario—Concert Hall

November 29—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

November 30—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

December 2—Cincinnati, OH—Bogarts

December 3—Columbus, OH—Bluestone

December 5—Chicago, IL—Joe’s Live

December 6—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave

December 7—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

*supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band

photo credit: Shervin Lainez