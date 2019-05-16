Luisa Lopez Readies Powerful New Album 45

Nashville indie singer/songwriter Luisa Lopez will release her new album 45 (out 5/31/19) and celebrates with a performance at The Basement in Nashville on June 2 with special guest Caroline Randall Williams whose book Lucy Negro Redux was recently turned into a sold out performance by the Nashville Ballet.



The numerical title represents Lopez's age when she began to record the album, as well as her personal response to the 45thpresident. As a child, she absorbed the music from her mother's collection of 45s - mostly the pop records of the day - while her aunts and uncles preferred listening to country gold. That influential mix of soul and country, merged with the electronic soul music she loved as a teenager, creates a singular style on 45, which she produced and recorded in San Francisco and Nashville.



"In this era of artist's on the radio dial playing 'follow the leader', and redundant streaming playlists, it is exciting to hear an artist who is stretching into new frontiers." - Marcus Hummon (Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter)



She proudly describes herself as a singer-songwriter from the South, yet she hopes her new album, will transcend those boundaries.



Although Lopez considers it "my social commentary album," the eight songs on 45 also represent a positive new phase of her life and career.



"It's liberating to be able to say the things that I need to say, and how I need to process culture right now," she believes. "I want people to feel something. I want them to feel inspired. I want them to put themselves in these sounds and I want them to want to hear from me again. I want them to be curious about what will be next."



Luisa Lopez will release 45 on 5/31/19. Further information and tour updates available at: https://www.luisalopezmusic.com





