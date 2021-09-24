Lucy Yeghiazaryan And Vanisha Gould's New Album IN HER WORDS Is Out Now

New York-based vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan and Vanisha Gould released their new collaborative album In Her Words today, September 24. Born with support from the New York Foundation Arts 2020 Women's Fund, this intriguing new release is a highlight of the very busy autumn release season. The program is split almost evenly between well-chosen standards by the likes of Rodgers and Hart and Frank Loesser, and creative originals. Described as an "unabashedly intimate recording offers a glimpse into the private lives of women told from their unique perspectives", In Her Words is a refreshing outing featuring a drumless rhythm section made up of guitarist Eric Zolan and bassist Dan Pappalrdo plus a small string section comprised of cellist Kate Victor and violinist Ludovica Burtone.

In Her Words is programmed creatively. Despite being billed as a duo, Vanisha and Lucy never sing together with the exception of the ninth track, which is a short interlude. Instead, they alternate, creating the semblance of a conversation.

"The central goal of this project is to utilize music as a means to openly discuss the joys and pains of being a woman," Lucy says in the press documents. Mission certainly accomplished; "Hey Baby" is a stark peek into the world of cat-calling culture featuring real-life audio and "Cute Boy" and "Gypsy Feet" showcase Vanisha's penchant for lyric-writing with creative metaphors and compelling storytelling. Lucy arranged five of the selections, including the Richard Rodger's beauty "Nobody's Heart (Belongs To Me)". Lucy's rich alto soars among the gorgeous string accompaniment on this track, while her tender musings on "My Man" (by Billie Holiday and Maurice Yvain) leave a lasting impression on the listener.

This is the first recorded collaboration between the two singers, who are both highly active on the New York jazz and vocal scene and beyond. Lucy notably rose to prominence in 2019 with the release of her debut album Blue Heaven (Cellar). Originally from post-Soviet Armenia, Yeghiazaryan has established herself as a leading voice on the jazz landscape in New York and beyond with regular appearances at top venues and festivals. California native Vanisha has been taking the city by storm since she relocated half a decade ago - she can be heard regularly at various clubs in New York as a featured vocalist.

"For me, collaborating with Gould means celebrating the strength and comfort of unity between women instead of the all too prevalent rivalry," Lucy says. "This album is a glimpse of the multitude of moods, thoughts, joys and disappointments of every woman. The songs and their messages are very forward and perhaps jarring at times but that's what makes them real and my hope is that all who listen will find comfort in a song or two."