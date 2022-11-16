Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album

New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. To coincide with this announcement, Lucky also releases the music video from album standout "fin' Sound."

This announcement comes fresh off the heels of Daye's five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards. Daye received nominations for Best R&B Album for Candydrip and Best R&B Performance for "Over," as well as co-writing on Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE for Album of the Year, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) for Album of the Year, and Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous" for Best R&B Song, making him an 11x time GRAMMY nominee.

Candydrip was released earlier this year and debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart. Upon release the album received critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, Billboard and many more.

The album explores Daye's redefinition of modern R&B through an alluring sensory-driven world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work is the taste of a new era for Lucky, one that celebrates his rise to stardom, while still bringing listeners on a ride they've never experienced before.

Candydrip continues the sensory experience that Lucky first introduced with Painted, only this time, it's taste over sight. Also along for the journey are collaborators and friends - rapper Smino, modern Chicago-drill zeitgeist Lil Durk, and synth-soul group Chiiild.

Candydrip features Daye's hit single "Over," which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track has amassed over 250 million global audio and video streams to date, broke into the Billboard Hot 100, reached #11 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart, and has spawned over 135K TikTok creations.

Lucky Daye is currently nominated for his first ever American Music Award for Favorite Male R&B Artist and a BET Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. These nominations follow his 2022 GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP Table for Two.

Daye most recently wrapped on the European leg of his Candydrip tour, which hit North American cities this past spring.

In addition to his success with Candydrip, Daye has worked on numerous successful collaborations with other artists, including features on Megan Thee Stallion's "Star," Yung Bleu's "Your Love is Dangerous," Ari Lennox's "Boy Bye," SG Lewis' "Vibe Like This" with Ty Dolla $ign, Mark Ronson's "Too Much," Ella Mai's "A Mess," and Syd's "CYBAH." Daye also collaborated on Beyoncé's "ALIEN SUPERSTAR'' off her latest album RENAISSANCE.

Photo by Christian Lanza