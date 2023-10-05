Luca Duran & Belia Winnewisser To Release Joint EP 'Tid'

On their first collaborative EP, Luca Durán and Belia Winnewisser reaffirm their reputations as two of Switzerland's most progressive and impressive electronic music talents, proudly presenting an offbeat take on contemporary pop music that's as infectious as it is abstract. Released on zweikommasieben Magazin's Präsens Editionen imprint, two contrasting tracks “Tid” and “Luz” are accompanied by equally instinctive remixes from Low Jack and RHR.

Softly blending strains of hyper-pop, IDM and the club fire that Durán showcased on last year's TraTraTrax Boiler Room from Medellin, “Luz” is an enigmatic showcase of the intersection at which these two artists thrive, centering and manipulating Winnewisser's vocals to spasmodic effect.

Spacious and sensual at first, “Tid” ultimately aims for the rave with serious bassweight pressure applied to its frenetic rhythms, Winnewisser's unprocessed voice guiding as a blissfully human counterpoint to a tapestry of electronic innovation.

Releases on PAN, L.I.E.S and Editions Gravats have established Low Jack as a singular talent. The Frenchman offers these Swiss futurists a cinematic flip on “Luz”, steppin' with eerie intent, gaudy keys and a commanding Latin vocal. From the creative hotbed of São Paulo itself, Rinse resident RHR unspools a pressurized, acid-tinged interpretation of “Tid”, bouncing Winnewisser's vocals across the system within a hymnal chamber, innovative in the current guiding spirit of next-generation South American producers.

<a href="https://praesenseditionen.bandcamp.com/album/tid">Tid by Belia Winnewisser & Luca Durn</a>