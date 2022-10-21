Lowertown Releases Debut Album 'I Love To Lie'

Buzzy Atlanta-based duo Lowertown (best friends Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg) have released their highly anticipated debut album, I Love To Lie, on Dirty Hit.

Stream the album and watch the official video for focus track "My Friends" - directed by Zach Bailey (Offset, Young Thug, Kid Cudi). Lowertown will tour with labelmate beabadoobee this fall (the series of dates kicks off Tuesday in Washington DC), and will play a special album release show in Brooklyn at ALPHAVILLE tonight - full routing and info can be found below.

I Love To Lie is the duo's most varied artistic output yet. Recorded with Catherine Marks (Foals, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, Wolf Alice and more) in London, it's a collection of work that highlights the their knack for violently provocative underdog anthems of youthful dissonance and disappointment, the melding of nostalgia and nouveau, and clashing homages to early emo and pop-punk politicism.

While they once insisted on non-traditional song structure - forever fearing an inane return from verse to chorus - they've since "reeled it in," favouring coherence over chaos, and almost every Lowertown offering is anchored by a near-naked guitar progression, as emotionally evocative as Olivia's soul-baring lyrics.

After meeting in math class, Olivia and Avsha bonded over a mutual love of jazz. Classical pianist Avsha, a first-generation Israeli immigrant, had conservatory aspirations while Olivia spent her formative years writing poetry. They signed with Dirty Hit before graduation and for the pair of highschoolers, the band's initial success was unprecedented.

The lo-fi duo has amassed a cult-like following with their moody aesthetics, vulnerable lyrics, and their grungy soundscapes. Their critically acclaimed EP, The Gaping Mouth, (the follow up to 2020's Honeycomb, Bedbug) was deemed one of Pitchfork's "6 Albums You Should Listen To Now" and the title track "The Gaping Mouth" landed a coveted spot on the weekly "Pitchfork Selects" playlist.

They've garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify, and their music has earned them coverage in The Guardian, Pitchfork, Alternative Press, FADER, NME, DIY, Dork, Far Out, Under the Radar, Notion, plays on BBC Radio 1, and more. Olivia was also recently named one of V Magazine's "V Girls," and this past spring, Lowertown wrapped tours with Wet Leg and Porches and were a big hit at SXSW where they played the Gorilla vs. Bear, Paste and Neon Gold showcases.

Fall U.S. Tour Supporting beabadoobee

October 25 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C

October 28 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

October 29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

October 31 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

November 1 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

November 2 - Jannus Landing - St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 - Beacham Theater - Orlando, FL

November 5 - Republic NOLA - New Orleans, LA

November 6 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

November 7 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

November 8 - Emo's - Austin, TX

November 10 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

November 11 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

November 12 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

November 14 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

November 15 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

November 21 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA

November 22 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

November 23 - Roseland theater - Portland, OR

November 25 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

November 28 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

November 29 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

December 1 - History - Toronto, Canada

December 2 - Club Soda - Montréal, Canada

December 3 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

December 4 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA