Love and Rockets and Jane's Addiction to Embark on Co-Headline Tour

General on-sale begins Friday, May 31 at 10:00am local time.
After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.
|
|
Great bands break rules, but legends write their own. Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery.
Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock’s most influential acts, Jane’s Addiction’s first release was the stunning, self-titled live album Jane’s Addiction (1987), which led to two studio albums, Nothing Shocking (1988) and Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990). The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become THE perennial alternative rock festival.
Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, Love And Rockets made seven records over the course of thirteen years. They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic Temptations song “Ball Of Confusion.” This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and seven albums.
The legacy of the band has only grown with more people realizing the extent of their influence and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies. Dec. 2023 saw the reissue of their Beggars Banquet catalog with a vinyl box set that sold out almost immediately and each of the label's releases released individually the following year, along with a previously unreleased compilation/companion CD to 1996's Sweet F.A. titled My Dark Twin. In celebration, Love And Rockets played a critically-hailed and largely sold out tour.
Videos