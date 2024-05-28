Love and Rockets and Jane's Addiction to Embark on Co-Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, May 28. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general onsale beginning Friday, May 31 at 10:00am local time at LiveNation.com.



VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction’s fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

JANE’S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES: Fri Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Park at the Park Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Thu Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*



*Not A Live Nation Date

ABOUT JANE’S ADDICTION

Great bands break rules, but legends write their own. Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery.



Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock’s most influential acts, Jane’s Addiction’s first release was the stunning, self-titled live album Jane’s Addiction (1987), which led to two studio albums, Nothing Shocking (1988) and Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990). The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become THE perennial alternative rock festival.

ABOUT LOVE AND ROCKETS

Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, Love And Rockets made seven records over the course of thirteen years. They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic Temptations song “Ball Of Confusion.” This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and seven albums.



The legacy of the band has only grown with more people realizing the extent of their influence and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies. Dec. 2023 saw the reissue of their Beggars Banquet catalog with a vinyl box set that sold out almost immediately and each of the label's releases released individually the following year, along with a previously unreleased compilation/companion CD to 1996's Sweet F.A. titled My Dark Twin. In celebration, Love And Rockets played a critically-hailed and largely sold out tour.

