Love Power The Band Releases 2-Sided Single 'Songs From Source'

Love Power the Band, an iTunes chart-topping group led by Ananda Xenia Shakti, is excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated 2-sided single, "Songs From Source."

This twin release is about dancing and romancing your spirit into its Love Power! The single features two captivating tracks, "Are You Looking For Me" and "Hare Hare Dance." The release date is set for November 24, and the music videos for the tracks will be released at a later date.

Ananda Xenia Shakti, former lead singer and founding member of girl punk group, B-Girls, is the lead vocalist and primary composer for Love Power the Band. Shakti has spent a significant amount of time in the small Indian city of Vrindavan. The city, known as the home of the divine couple Radha and Krishna, is also the one of the main hubs of Bhakti yoga, a devotional path of yoga that utilizes singing, dancing, chanting mantras, and other artistic practices as a means of achieving divine union and cultivating joy, love, and gratitude for life and humanity.

"Are You Looking For Me" is inspired by the poem of the same name by the 15th-century Indian mystic poet Kabir Das. The track features multi layered, happiness inspiring, vocals by Ananda Xenia Shakti, accompanied by fantastic dance groove created by Niranjan Gundu Singh on guitar, Marcos Alexander Ordoriez on bass, Shambhu Natha on drums and percussion, and Snappy Homefry Kipp and Pankaj Saakhi on keyboards. The track is co-produced by Snappy Homefry Kipp, Saakhi Music Production, and Ananda Xenia Shakti.

The second track on the single, "Hare Hare Dance," is an adaptation of an ancient Krishna chant into a modern day dance song. Ananda Xenia Shakti recorded the track as part of her birthday celebration, which fell on the same day as Krishna's birthday this year. The recording session, which took place in Vrindavan, while the whole city was vibing in full celebration mode for Krishna birthday, was described by Ananda as "magical and filled with ease and joy." It features vocals and co-production by Ananda Xenia Shakti and keyboards by Pankaj Saakhi.

"The song made us so happy and full of the appreciation of the beauty of love! I hope it makes you happy too!" says Shakti. "Life truly is a festival, and we came here to enjoy it. Singing and dancing is one of the great ways that I like to celebrate it."

After a successful career in the punk scene as the lead singer in an all girl band, touring with the Clash numerous times, and singing background vocals with Blondie, both in the studio and during live performances, Ananda discovered the teachings of yoga and never looked back. She took her high-spirited energy and love and directed it towards creating transformational music.

A Love Power The Band concert is a unique happening. When performed live, their songs become pieces of interactive music, where the hive that gathers for the show is given a part in the song and holds that down, dissolving the barrier between performer and audience, and handing the show over to the music and oneness.