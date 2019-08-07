Love Fame Tragedy Unveil 2 New Tracks From Debut EP

Love Fame Tragedy have released two brand new tracks into the world. 'Backflip', debuted on Zane Lowe's Beats1 show, sees The Wombats' frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy joined by Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago, alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton, Soundgarden drummer Matt Chamberlain and singer-songwriter Lauren Aquilina - listen here. The release is accompanied by a new Black Mirror-inspired video, as well as another offering 'Brand New Brain' - listen here. Both songs are set to feature on the forthcoming debut EP I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, out September 27th via Good Soldier Songs / AWAL Recordings.

'Backflip' is an intimate stroll through the angst of dysfunctional dating. Gus's striking ambient keys and Lauren's ethereal backing vocals provide perfect accompaniment to Murph's infectious songwriting and vocals alongside Joey Santiago's distinct guitar tone.

"It's great to have talented musicians, musicians who have their own niche. When you hear Joey play the guitar you can just tell it's him and the same thing with Gus with the key melodies he chooses and the distinct sound of his voice. It's great to have artists and musicians like that playing on songs of your own because it makes them ten times cooler, at least in your own head," says Murph.

Speaking on his role in the track and collaborating with Murph, Joey Santiago explains: "I tried to put my own spin on it, it was very quick and painless. He pretty much knew what he wanted, when it was good, it was good. He's a very talented man."

Directed by Tyler Cunningham, the video for 'Backflip' depicts an image of disposable dating in 2019. Speaking of the concept, Tyler explains,

"Murph and I were inspired by Black Mirror - both aesthetically and thematically.

We wanted to play on how dystopian modern dating is. The way that you can now easily toss a mate aside if they don't check every last box, knowing full well there's a bottomless pit of other options waiting on your phone.

The visual's set in an alternate reality, where everyone is born with a digitally printed tattoo to correspond with that of their soulmate. This motel is a place where couples unite after finding one another online. However, our protagonist's match doesn't turn out to be who she thought he was."

Named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, Love Fame Tragedy is the debut solo project from Matthew "Murph" Murphy, singer and guitarist for platinum-selling indie-pop heroes The Wombats. Love Fame Tragedy will take to the stage for the first time for intimate shows at Liverpool's Arts Club on September 11th, Manchester's Gorilla on the 12th, a sold-out Moth Club in London on the 13th and MAZE, Berlin on the 14th, before touring across the US and Australia throughout September and October. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It tracklist:

My Cheating Heart Backflip Brand New Brain Pills

Love Fame Tragedy Live Dates:

11th September - Arts Club, Liverpool

12th September - Gorilla, Manchester

13th September - Moth Club, London - SOLD OUT

14th September - Maze Club - Berlin

17th September - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

19th September - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

21st - September - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

24th September - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

25th September - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

26th September - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

6th October - Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

8th October - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

9th October - Howler, Melbourne

10th October - The Zoo, Brisbane





