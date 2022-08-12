Lost Kings Release 'Under the Influence' With Jordan Shaw

LA-based production duo Lost Kings team up with artist and songwriter Jordan Shaw for their new single "Under The Influence," out now via Disruptor Records/RCA Records.

The high-energy dance track speaks to a new sonic direction for Lost Kings that they have steadily continued to hone, with their next chapter of anticipated releases tapping into the exhilarating feeling of freedom. "Under The Influence" captures this effortlessly through its upbeat, amped-up production and pop-punk vocals from Jordan Shaw.

"When working on this new batch of music, we wanted to put the feelings of the past few years behind us and come out with songs that are more free and fun," says Lost Kings. "We finally feel like we're coming back to life and wanted to share that emotion and feeling with fans through this new chapter and upcoming body of work."

The release of "Under The Influence" follows a scorching run of summer festivals for Lost Kings including a show-stopping set at Coachella, as well as performances at New York's Webster Hall and Marquee, LIV Nightclub in Miami, and Academy in LA. Later this year, Lost Kings will perform at Electric Zoo in New York and Cancun, along with other select dates in the US.

Lost Kings consists of the Lost Angeles-based duo Rob Gainley and Nick Shanholtz. The two have risen through the ranks as prominent new producer talents within the electronic music space, amassing nearly one billion streams worldwide. In the process, they have released various original music and remixes, including several EPs - Paper Crowns, Lost Angeles, and It's Not You, It's Me - and sold out major markets across North America. The pair have collaborated with some of music's biggest names, including Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Marc E. Bassy, Ty Dolla $ign, Mod Sun, GASHI, Loren Gray, Social House, and more.

Jordan Shaw is one of the most exciting emerging artists in the industry. Having had releases with some of the biggest acts in the world including Armin van Buuren, Felix Jaehn, Mike Williams etc. and played shows in venues such as Ushuaia, Hi Ibiza & Untold Festival, he's one of the most sought-after vocalists in the scene currently.

Listen to the new single here: