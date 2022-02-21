Los Saints Release New Single 'Fouund You Somewhere'

Enci Records (The Joy Formidable, Fences) has announced the signing of Chula Vista trio Los Saints-comprised of Angel Mariscal, Emiliano Garcia, and Gianluca Exposito.

Today the band (whose members are all first-generation Mexican-Americans) has released its first official studio recording and first single on the label, "Fouund You Somewhere." Recorded in Los Angeles by Keith Cooper of Dear Boy, the single is a perfect introduction to Los Saints: a tale of longing and regret set to a rousing, stadium-worthy chorus.

Says Mariscal: "'Fouund You Somewhere' was written at the end of my first serious relationship. It's about yearning for something that you lost and holding on to what could have been, if things were done differently."

The video, directed by Mariscal, puts an amusingly literal spin on the song's meaning, as he leads the band on a wild-eyed odyssey to the heart of the city in search of someone or... something.

Listen to the new single here: