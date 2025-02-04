Los Angeles Musician Robbie Gennet Releases New Album 'Walking The Wire'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kicking off an unprecedented year of releases and performances, ambitious Los Angeles artist, Robbie Gennet, has released his new full-length album, Walking The Wire. His new project will see the talented multi-instrumentalist releasing a total of 10 self-produced albums in 2025, in conjunction with fully realized live shows and performances throughout the year.

Robbie's first release is led by the single, "Vacillate", a funk-infused track that is as timeless as it is genre-bending. Listen to the song and the rest of the album below.

"Most people know the sound of the Clavinet from Stevie Wonder's song, "Superstition", but it's not an easy instrument to base a song around, which is why it was so alluring for me to play around with," shares Robbie. "I was also exploring lyrical themes of personal evolution, reflecting on how reluctant most people are to let go of the past and the person they used to be. If the person you were no longer serves your life, who do you have to become to find your way forward?"

Inspired by artistic luminaries like David Bowie and Lin Manuel Miranda, Gennet has launched his creative campaign with the release of Walking The Wire. Subsequent album releases will follow in similar cadence each month through the end of 2025, along with live performances, exclusive merch drops and more.

From his imaginative piano explorations to rock, funk, jazz and pop, Robbie Gennet is a musical chameleon who absolutely defies categorization. The next few years will see an eruption of creativity that Robbie has been harnessing since his home and studio burned to the ground in 2018. Out of the ashes rises the phoenix; out of tragedy, Gennet has created a body of work that expands his realms beyond genres and styles into a world of his own.

Comments