Lorna Shore Joins Chaos & Carnage 2022 Tour

LORNA SHORE announces they will be joining the Chaos & Carnage 2022 Touras direct support to Suicide Silence and Carnifex. The tour starts on May 6th in Sacramento and wraps in Los Angeles on June 4th. Tickets go on-sale starting Friday, January 14th and VIP Package Upgrades go on-sale Friday, January 21st.

Lorna Shore will be on tour in support of their highly praised EP, ...And I Return to Nothingness, which was released Fall 2021 via Century Media Records. The EP includes the band's viral track and music video for "To The Hellfire", which has over 6.2 million views on YouTube and racked up over 1 million Spotify streams in the first week. The track debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Spotify Viral 50 chart and has been used in over 2,000 TikTok videos, including the viral reaction video by Nik Nocturnal, which has over 4.8 million views to date.

...And I Return to Nothingness introduces their new frontman, Will Ramos (A Wake In Providence), a longtime friend and veteran of the scene that birthed the band. LORNA SHORE began what was to be both a trial by fire and a victory lap on the European Faces of Death tour, headlined by Polish thrashers, Decapitated.

They held their own and won over crowds only to face the challenge of the tour being cancelled and being a continent away as the world shut down amidst the wildfire spread of COVID-19. In that time, the seeds of ...And I Return to Nothingness were sown. As the world locked down, DeMicco, Archey, Ramos and guitarist Andrew O' Connor plunged deeper into the creative instincts that initially made LORNA SHORE a fixture in the extreme metal scene. Embellished with artwork by noted Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski (Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth), ...And I Return to Nothingness reaffirms LORNA SHORE's creative focus and intensity.

Teaming once again with Immortal producer Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, Michigan, the band was ready to take the next step. The EP's three tracks: "To the Hellfire", "Of the Abyss" and the title track are proof that LORNA SHORE isn't just continuing their fiery legacy, they're reigniting it and spectacularly setting their very legacy ablaze.

LORNA SHORE is Andrew O'Connor (guitars), Will Ramos (vocals), Adam De Micco (guitar) and Austin Archey (drums).

Tour Dates

5/6 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/7 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

5/8 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/11 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

5/13 Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

5/14 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

5/15 Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

5/17 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

5/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

5/19 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

5/20 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/21 Reading, PA - Reverb

5/22 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5/24 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/25 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

5/27 Arlington, TX - So What Festival

5/28 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5/29 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/31 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

6/1 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

6/2 Las Vegas NV - 24 Oxford

6/3 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

6/4 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater