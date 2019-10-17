Lorna Shore Announces Signing With Century Media Records

Having just finished a stint on the US Summer Slaughter tour, New Jersey's LORNA SHORE have just announced their signing to Century Media Records. Their forthcoming album, Immortal, due in early 2020, is nothing short of a shock of blackened, symphonic ambitions and epic intents. It's a milestone for LORNA SHORE, who have built a sizable reputation touring the US and abroad alongside the likes of

The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex and Chelsea Grin.

Formed in 2010, LORNA SHORE is quick to surpass "local band" expectations with 2012's Bone Kingdom EP and it's follow-up, 2013's Malificium EP, which peaked at #3 on the iTunes Metal charts. Through each release, LORNA SHORE continues to prove themselves to be an increasingly formidable force and a ferocious live proposition. 2017's sophomore LP, Flesh Coffin showed a band that had moved beyond mere "deathcore" trappings and had evolved into a modern metal band, as uncompromising and accomplished as any of their contemporaries or influences.

"We became the band we wanted to be, rather than just the product of our early influences," says guitarist Adam De Micco. "Immortal is the latest chapter of that story of us as a band, as players and as people." Armed with new vocalist C.J. McCreery (ex-Signs of the Swarm), LORNA SHORE has made a record that stands apart from their earlier works. The earliest hints of that have come with the release of album tracks, "This Is Hell" and "Darkest Spawn", twin deathly salvos released from LORNA SHORE's early album sessions with producer Josh Schroeder (Battlecross, King 810, For Today) at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, MI. Recording for the album - which was initially intended for release through another label - was complete in mid-2019, leading the band to cement a deal with Century Media in late August.

"Signing with Century Media is the beginning of another chapter for us as a band," states drummer Austin Archey. "We came through a lot tough situations: from changing members to even getting this record finished, that only pushed us to become a better band. We're happy to share that with a label we've always respected."

LORNA SHORE will begin to showcase the sounds of Immortal as they hit the road in October with Fit for an Autopsy, Rivers of Nihil, The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Dyscarnate for a month of U.S. dates. "I was truly surprised and excited by what the band delivered," says Century Media U.S. A&R, Mike Gitter. "It was light-years beyond any expectations or preconceptions I had for them - and I think that will be the case as new and old fans start to hear new LORNA SHORE music."

Century Media Director, Philipp Schulte, states, "We are very excited to welcome LORNA SHORE to Century Media Records. The two previously released tracks, "This is Hell" and "Darkest Spawn" both from an early recording session of the upcoming album, showcase the band in top shape, but are just a premonition of what the new album holds in store. We are honored to release Immortal, LORNA SHORE's new opus, as a prime example that extreme music done right is still of highest relevance."

LORNA SHORE

w/ Fit for an Autopsy, Rivers of Nihil, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Dyscarnate

10/24/2019 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

10/25/2019 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

10/26/2019 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

10/27/2019 Frederick, MD - Café 611

10/28/2019 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

10/29/2019 Nashville, TN - The End

10/30/2019 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/01/2019 Tampa, FL - Crowbar

11/02/2019 Orlando, FL - Soundbar

11/04/2019 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

11/05/2019 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

11/06/2019 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

11/07/2019 Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11/08/2019 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11/09/2019 Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing Co.

11/10/2019 Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11/12/2019 Portland, OR - Paris Theater

11/13/2019 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11/15/2019 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/16/2019 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/17/2019 Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11/19/2019 St. Louis, MO - Fubar

11/20/2019 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

11/21/2019 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

11/22/2019 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11/23/2019 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall





