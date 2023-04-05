Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Loren Gray Releases New Single 'Never Be Perfect'

Loren Gray Releases New Single 'Never Be Perfect'

The track is the third single off of Loren’s upcoming debut album Guilty, out everywhere April 21st.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray releases her latest single and accompanying visualizer, "Never Be Perfect." The track is the third single off of Loren's upcoming debut album Guilty, out everywhere April 21st.

"Never Be Perfect" is a dark, moody track that brings Loren's insecurities and self-sabotaging thoughts to the forefront. The punchy pre-chorus, "I'm not a cheat, I'm not a lie, I'm just fed up, so don't even try," backed by a muted electric guitar shows Loren experimenting with a slightly heavier sound while retaining her signature pop elements. Filmed in a deconstructed film set similar to that in "Told You So," the music video depicts Loren standing alone after the crew leaves, privately lamenting that she'll "never be perfect."

"Never Be Perfect" follows on the heels of the album's title track "Guilty," a vulnerable single that dives into her struggle with depression and the frustration that comes with feeling unable to get better, and "Told You So," a confident, poppy anthem that shows Loren diving into her own self-assurance and sensuality. The juxtaposition between the two tracks gives fans a glimpse into Loren's debut album's diversity and depth.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams on her original music, including 60.9 million on Spotify for "Queen," and earning the praise of Billboard, Forbes, and more, Loren opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.

Loren shares, "I've been doing this for a while, but this is truly the beginning of my music career. I put all of my effort into it, and I tried to express a wide range of emotions. This is the first time in my career where there has been nothing in the way. This album is the start of me coming into my own. This is my moment to define who I want to be as an artist, an individual, and what I have to say to the world."

Watch the new music video here:



Lizzy McAlpine Releases Spotify Singles Photo
Lizzy McAlpine Releases Spotify Singles
Recorded in the Spotify Studios in LA, on side A, Lizzy reworks her recent hit “ceilings,” softening the rhythm to create a raw yet angelic variation. Side B features an acoustic cover of Dawes’ “A Little Bit of Everything,” where Lizzy incorporates her elegant and graceful style to create a comforting and beautiful ballad.
May Rio Announces Album French Bath Photo
May Rio Announces Album 'French Bath'
Along with the announce, May shares her second single “Aspartame.” The single, co-produced by Tony or Tony, is accompanied by a stunning video directed by Ben Townsend, playing with the idea of being stuck with yourself in a love motel. “Aspartame” follows the release of “Need You Like” which NYLON included in their “Best Songs of the Week.” 
Dave McMurray Returns with Grateful Deadication 2 Album Photo
Dave McMurray Returns with 'Grateful Deadication 2' Album
The follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 tribute album which once again finds the saxophonist reimagining the songs of the Grateful Dead with his gritty and soulful Detroit sound joined by guests including Oteil Burbridge, Bob James, Jamey Johnson, Greg Leisz, and Don Was. Watch the video for “Scarlet Begonias” featuring vocals by Burbridge.
Ani Cordero to Release Anamores Album in June Photo
Ani Cordero to Release 'Anamores' Album in June
Ani Cordero is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, drummer, and activist based in NYC who grew up navigating two different cultures: traveling between Atlanta, Georgia, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her new bilingual concept album, Anamores (Ana + Amores) is an album of radical love, embracing the wholeness of her being by drawing on her childhood.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share