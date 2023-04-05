Loren Gray Releases New Single 'Never Be Perfect'

Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray releases her latest single and accompanying visualizer, "Never Be Perfect." The track is the third single off of Loren's upcoming debut album Guilty, out everywhere April 21st.

"Never Be Perfect" is a dark, moody track that brings Loren's insecurities and self-sabotaging thoughts to the forefront. The punchy pre-chorus, "I'm not a cheat, I'm not a lie, I'm just fed up, so don't even try," backed by a muted electric guitar shows Loren experimenting with a slightly heavier sound while retaining her signature pop elements. Filmed in a deconstructed film set similar to that in "Told You So," the music video depicts Loren standing alone after the crew leaves, privately lamenting that she'll "never be perfect."

"Never Be Perfect" follows on the heels of the album's title track "Guilty," a vulnerable single that dives into her struggle with depression and the frustration that comes with feeling unable to get better, and "Told You So," a confident, poppy anthem that shows Loren diving into her own self-assurance and sensuality. The juxtaposition between the two tracks gives fans a glimpse into Loren's debut album's diversity and depth.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams on her original music, including 60.9 million on Spotify for "Queen," and earning the praise of Billboard, Forbes, and more, Loren opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.

Loren shares, "I've been doing this for a while, but this is truly the beginning of my music career. I put all of my effort into it, and I tried to express a wide range of emotions. This is the first time in my career where there has been nothing in the way. This album is the start of me coming into my own. This is my moment to define who I want to be as an artist, an individual, and what I have to say to the world."

Watch the new music video here: