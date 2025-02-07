London Pop Breakout Bea and Her Business Unveils 'We're Not The Same'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising London vocalist and songwriter Bea and her Business has unveiled a new song, “We’re Not The Same,” her first taste of new music this year.

“‘We’re Not The Same’ is about growing apart from a childhood best friend,” says Bea. “We went from being totally inseparable to biting each other’s heads off 24/7. It all became quite toxic, and I was so exhausted by the end, which is what I think this song encapsulates. This song is coming to terms with the fact that growing up and maturing can sometimes mean you lose a friendship that you once valued a lot.”

Bea debuted the new track to fans across Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. during her recently completed headline tour, which included her first-ever dates in North America at New York’s Mercury Lounge and Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge, a sold-out performance in her hometown at London’s KOKO and more. Hotly tipped in her native U.K., Bea is one of Amazon Music’s 2025 Artists to Watch and an MTV UK Push Artist.

“We’re Not The Same” follows Bea’s hit single, “Safety Net,” which debuted last year and landed on Spotify’s Viral Charts in 20 countries. Co-written with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus) and Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Charli xcx, Selena Gomez), the track continues to take off worldwide.

Bea released her sophomore EP, Me vs. Me, in May 2024, the follow-up to her wildly successful debut project, Introverted Extrovert, which featured the hit “Born To Be Alive.”

Born and raised in London, Bea has been manifesting her rise since she was nine years old, betting with her sisters that she was going to be a popstar. Bea and her Business has earned an ever-growing following by writing songs which inspire an intensely personal connection. With over two million followers across social platforms, 70 million streams, and 250 million views on TikTok, Bea provides relatable, self-deprecating humor through fun and multi-faceted music to navigate the whirlwind of anxieties, insecurities and contradictions that come with young adulthood. That surge of interest has been matched by landmark acclaim, including Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist and Instagram’s Next Generation Artist accolades. Her first live show came on the biggest of stages, in front of 100,000 people at a festival in Norway, before embarking on a run of headline shows.

Photo credit: Connie Swift

