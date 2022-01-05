Logan Lynn Shares Electro-Pop Cover Of Elliott Smith's 'Baby Britain'

Today, Portland's iconic songwriter, producer, filmmaker, television personality, award-winning activist, and now Out100 honoree Logan Lynn shared his newest single + animated video off his upcoming album New Money, out January 21 via Kill Rock Stars; a bouncy, electro-popified rendition of Elliott Smith's "Baby Britain."

Following two upbeat bangers, "Eat&Drink&Smoke&Shop&f" and "Rich And Beautiful," as well as the empowering anthem "Here's To Us," today's track appropriately pays homage to the classic energy of Smith's original, while also giving it a fresh and edgy spin.

Logan explains, "This song has always meant a lot to me, as does the man who wrote it. Elliott's pop sensibility is unmatched, as far as I'm concerned - but that's often not what people hear first when they listen to his songs. Gino and I tried to bring that out in this cover, and my hope is always just that more people will discover Elliott Smith records and celebrate his life, his work, and everything he has inspired. This cover is a love letter."

Partnering with filmmaker Clyde Petersen and animator/puppetmaster Chris Looney for the creation of the accompanying video, it takes audiences on an animated journey into gay bar iconography and a celebration of all those places where LGBTQ+ people used to find each other, back before there were so many ways to do so online today.

Returning to his electro-pop roots after collaborations with 80's pop star Tiffany, The Dandy Warhols and Styrofoam, New Money is Logan's 10th studio album, but first for Kill Rock Stars. Produced in collaboration with longtime co-writer Gino Mari and written at home over the course of 2020, the album is a nine song testament to queer power, gay joy, and the belief that we will someday come back together; at shows, in crowds, and on the dance floor.

Tackling themes of life in the face of suffering, Covid loneliness, and addiction recovery, lampooning New Portland and gentrification, and including two tributes to his all-time musical heroes Liz Phair and Elliott Smith, New Money is Logan's infectious invitation to dance the last few years off.

Logan Lynn was recently named as one of the Performers of the Year on Out Magazine's 2021 Out100 List, where each year, the highly anticipated list honors esteemed trailblazers of the LGBTQ+ community, while recognizing and celebrating their notable achievements and global impact. He is also the former host of NewNowNext Music on MTV's Logo Network, and has been producing and releasing music for the past two decades on labels like Caroline Records, EMI Records, The Dandy Warhols' Beat The World Records, Greyday Records, Mohr Media, Banana Stand Records, and his own label imprint, Logan Lynn Music.

His music has been featured on MTV, VH1, Logo, Spike TV, the Emmy Award-winning series EastSiders on Netflix, and international advertising campaigns by CoverGirl Cosmetics, Oscar de la Renta, Nicole Miller, Volkswagen and other major brands.

Logan has received numerous awards and accolades for his activism, including the prestigious 2017 Award of Excellence from the National Council and being named to Kink FM's 'The Portland 50' in 2018. In 2019, Lynn officially joined the Portugal. The Man team in the role of PTM Foundation Director to help build the band's charitable foundation, which he launched in partnership with the band. Logan also spearheaded the global launch of the .gay domain - alongside George Takei, GLAAD, CenterLink, PFLAG National, Adam Lambert, Roxane Gay and other queer luminaries - for which he is the brand spokesperson.

Listen to the single here: