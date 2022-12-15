Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Tu Sonrisa'

All the new singles released are leading up to their next album Redemption due out in early 2023.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Locos Por Juana is proud to release their new single "Tu Sonrisa" out now. The new song is an upbeat, feel good reggae love song with a simple request for a smile. Like the old adage, "Your smile makes me smile," the new song celebrates the love of and longing for a simple gift. "Tu Sonrisa" is the third single to drop ahead of their new album due out early 2023 with Rock the Moon.

Itawe lead singer and songwriter comments, "Tu Sonrisa talks about the most Beautiful expression, the smile . It talks about the importance of being happy and how a simple smile can change the world. It is the perfect vaccine to heal the world."

The instrumental track for "Tu Sonrisa" was written by Mark Kondrat and recorded at his Blue Room Studios in Miami. Itawe was inspired by lush, beautiful chord progression and extended harmonies in the riddim,and proceeded to write the inspired hook:

"Tu Sonrisa, Tu Sonrisa,

Yo quiero un poquito más.

Tu Sonrisa, Tu Sonrisa,

Yo quiero felicidad."

Mark Kondrat adds, "Tu Sonrisa is one of my favorite new songs from Locos Por Juana. There is nothing more pure or beautiful than a smile. And one Smile can change your mood, make you glow and fill you with love." He continues, "Not only is smiling a symbol for happiness and love but it also promotes good health by sending happy signals to your brain. And maybe even more importantly, as Mother Teresa was quoted as saying, 'Peace begins with a smile.'"

The new single comes out on the heels of the critically acclaimed and deeply personal song, "Redemption," and Locos Por Juana's "Mundo en Llamas", the Spanish cover of Stick Figure's epic "World on Fire." All the new singles released are leading up to their next album Redemption due out in early 2023.

In addition to the new single and upcoming album, Locos Por Juana, in partnership with Sugarshack, will release their live performance EP, Locos Por Juana (Live at Sugarshack Sessions)! The new EP is the live performance of select song from the critically acclaimed album Crazy For Jane. Filmed and recorded in the intimate home studio backyard, Sugarshack Sessions creates visually stunning performances. You can catch a preview of the new EP and live performance here.

Just in time for this winter holiday, Locos Por Juana will be performing fan favorites alongside new music at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is in collaboration with Rhythm Foundation. This event is FREE with RSVP, check here for more details: https://miamibeachbandshell.com/event/north-beach-social-locos-por-juana/#

Listen to the new single here:



