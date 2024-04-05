Lizzy McAlpine's New Album 'Older' is Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Older, the highly anticipated new album from singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine is out today on RCA Records—get it here.

In celebration of the album, Lizzy will embark on “The Older Tour,” an extensive headline run hitting North America, the U.K. and Europe. The dates, which kick off this month, will see Lizzy playing back-to-back nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway and Philadelphia’s The Met. Additional stops include Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Seattle’s WaMu Theater and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium as well as performances at Bonnaroo and Hinterlandfestivals. See below for a full itinerary.

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy with Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap), Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Older finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity. It’s a notable departure for Lizzy, who wrote the LP’s deeply personal 14 tracks during a transition into adulthood.

Lizzy’s eagerly awaited third studio album features previously shared singles, “I Guess” and the record’s title track, which she performed for the first time on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month—watch here.

Older is the follow up to Lizzy’s widely successful album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022. The record features hit singles “all my ghosts” and “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” as well as the Platinum-certified track, “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. She has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, most recently featuring on Niall Horan’s “You Could Start a Cult” and Noah Kahan’s “Call Your Mom.” Watch Lizzy perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, where her set was voted in the Top 5 Tiny Desks of 2022.