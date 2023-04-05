Lizzy McAlpine Releases Spotify Singles

Acclaimed artist Lizzy McAlpine releases two new Spotify singles-a new rendition of her own hit "ceilings" and a cover of Dawes' "A Little Bit of Everything."

Recorded in the Spotify Studios in LA, on side A, Lizzy reworks her recent hit "ceilings," softening the rhythm to create a raw yet angelic variation. Side B features an acoustic cover of Dawes' "A Little Bit of Everything," where Lizzy incorporates her elegant and graceful style to create a comforting and beautiful ballad.

Of the cover, Lizzy states, "I chose to cover 'A Little Bit of Everything' because I think it's one of the best songs ever written. The lyrics are so simple yet so profound and I really wanted to put my own twist on it."

Most recently, "ceilings" debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 155 million streams and counting. The song is also quickly ascending the US Top 40 radio charts as well as appearing on multiple singles charts around the world. Last month, she performed the hit "ceilings" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"ceilings" is from Lizzy's second studio album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim last April on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, plus Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

Lizzy also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where the performance was voted in the Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

This month, Lizzy is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates. "The End of The Movie" Tour which immediately sold-out, kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship.

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*

April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*

April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*

April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*

April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*

April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*

May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*

May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*

May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*

June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*

June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*

June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale*

June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*

June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus*

*SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Caity Krone