Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lizzy McAlpine Releases Spotify Singles

Lizzy McAlpine Releases Spotify Singles

The singles are a new rendition of her own hit “ceilings” and a cover of Dawes’ “A Little Bit of Everything.”

Apr. 05, 2023  

Acclaimed artist Lizzy McAlpine releases two new Spotify singles-a new rendition of her own hit "ceilings" and a cover of Dawes' "A Little Bit of Everything."

Recorded in the Spotify Studios in LA, on side A, Lizzy reworks her recent hit "ceilings," softening the rhythm to create a raw yet angelic variation. Side B features an acoustic cover of Dawes' "A Little Bit of Everything," where Lizzy incorporates her elegant and graceful style to create a comforting and beautiful ballad.

Of the cover, Lizzy states, "I chose to cover 'A Little Bit of Everything' because I think it's one of the best songs ever written. The lyrics are so simple yet so profound and I really wanted to put my own twist on it."

Most recently, "ceilings" debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 155 million streams and counting. The song is also quickly ascending the US Top 40 radio charts as well as appearing on multiple singles charts around the world. Last month, she performed the hit "ceilings" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"ceilings" is from Lizzy's second studio album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim last April on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, plus Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

Lizzy also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where the performance was voted in the Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

This month, Lizzy is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates. "The End of The Movie" Tour which immediately sold-out, kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship.

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*
April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*
April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*
April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*
April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*
April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*
April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*
May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*
May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*
May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*
May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*
May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*
May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*
May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*
June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*
June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*
June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale*
June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*
June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus*
*SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Caity Krone



Sheléa, Quincy Jones Protege And Dazzling Soul Singer, Returns To Staller Center Th Photo
Sheléa, Quincy Jones' Protege And Dazzling Soul Singer, Returns To Staller Center This April
Relied upon for vocal duties by David Foster, Stevie Wonder, and Quincy Jones, Sheléa had all the range, skill, and technique to carry Aretha Franklin's challenging repertoire,” and now she brings that repertoire and so much more to the Staller Center in an intimate evening on April 22.
Diplo Confirms New Country Project Photo
Diplo Confirms New Country Project
Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix’s First Latin Music Competition Photo
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix’s First Latin Music Competition
The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
Southerland to Release New EP This Month Photo
Southerland to Release New EP This Month
Packaged together with their four most recent singles “Down The Road,” “Underpaid and Overserved,” “Ice Cold Country Music” and “World Without You,” the EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range.  Quite simply - it hits like good country music should.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share