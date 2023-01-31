Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow

The new music video will be released tomorrow and is now available to pre-save.

Jan. 31, 2023  

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for "Special" tomorrow.

The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

Recently nominated for 4 MTV Video Music Awards including "Artist Of The Year" and "Song Of The Year," Lizzo was also announced today as a performer at the Sunday, August 28th awards show. Set to perform "2 Be Loved," the VMAs marks one of her many recent TV appearances including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a double duty hosting and performance gig on Saturday Night Live, the 2022 BET Awards, and more.

SPECIAL is further highlighted by the Billboard Hot 100 #1 worldwide smash "About Damn Time," marking Lizzo's second #1 and fourth top 10 hit. SPECIAL came out swinging with a #2 overall debut, also becoming the #1 top-selling album the week of its release, and hitting #1 on the Pop Albums chart.

The album, hailed by Rolling Stone as "the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce's Lemonade," will be further supported by Lizzo's biggest North American headline tour to date.

The Special Tourgets underway September 23 at Sunrise, FL's FLA Live Arena and then travels through mid-November with support from special guests Latto and Saucy Santana on select dates. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows in New York at Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, and Portland at Moda Center were recently added to the tour. For complete dates and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is celebrating her second Billboard Hot 100 #1 and fourth top 10 with the ascension of her worldwide smash "About Damn Time" to the top of the Hot 100 chart. With over 1 million units sold, "About Damn Time" is also still holding #1 at Top 40 radio and building #1 on Hot AC. On track to become Lizzo's highest streaming song thus far, "About Damn Time" follows her first #1 "Truth Hurts" (which spent seven weeks at #1), and further top 10 hits "Good As Hell," and "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)."

Her new album SPECIAL also just debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the highest Billboard 200 charting album released this year by any female artist. Along with its #2 debut overall, SPECIAL is also the #1 top-selling album this week, and #1 on the Pop Albums chart. The album, hailed by Rolling Stone as "the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce's Lemonade," is available everywhere now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.

SPECIAL was introduced with the help of Lizzo's celebratory live performance for NBC's 2022 "Citi Concert Series on TODAY," a heartwarming comedy bit on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a hilarious guest spot on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Lizzo's recent TV appearances also include a double duty hosting and performance gig on NBC's Saturday Night Live a live performance of "About Damn Time" kicking off the 2022 BET Awards and an unforgettable installment of Carpool Karaoke on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which amassed 1M views in the first 24 hours following its premiere last month and soon rose to #4 on YouTube's "Trending" chart.

Along with the eagerly-awaited release of SPECIAL, Lizzo is celebrating a whopping six Emmy Award nominations for her #1 Amazon Prime Video Reality TV series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, streaming now via Prime Video. Nods include nominations in the Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program categories. "We didn't do this for awards, we did this for ourselves," Lizzo writes in an Instagram post. "For the lives we touched making this... To shake up the industry... and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!"

SPECIAL will be further celebrated by Lizzo's biggest North American headline tour to date. The Special Tour gets underway September 23 at Sunrise, FL's FLA Live Arena and then travels through mid-November with support from special guests Latto and Saucy Santana on select dates. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows in New York at Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, and Portland at Moda Center were recently added to the tour. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.lizzomusic.com/tour.

Watch the preview for the new music video here:



