Lizzo Shares New Single 'Grrrls' From 'Special' Album

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is dropping another infectious song with the brand-new "Grrrls," available now via DSPs and streaming services. "Grrrls" is the second track from Lizzo's upcoming album SPECIAL, following the newly RIAA Gold certified hit single "About Damn Time." Currently ascending the Billboard Hot 100 at #4, "About Damn Time" is on pace to become her highest-streaming song thus far.

Fueled in part by well over 3.5 million TikTok creates with the sound and counting, hitting the #1 overall sound on TikTok US, "About Damn Time" has become one of the biggest songs in the world since its April 14th release. The explosive single marks Lizzo's fourth Billboard Hot 100 top 10, following "Truth Hurts" (seven weeks at #1), "Good as Hell," and "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. Lizzo also recently highlighted her disco influences with an "About Damn Time" remix by German producer/DJ Purple Disco Machine, streaming now via DSPs HERE.

"About Damn Time" and "Grrrls" preview Lizzo's highly-anticipated upcoming album SPECIAL, due July 15th with pre-orders available now HERE. SPECIAL will be further celebrated by The Special Tour, extensive North American arena dates kicking off September 23rd in Sunrise, FL with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

Lizzo has already had a packed 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on Saturday Night Live, and visits to NBC's The TODAY Show and CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. Lizzo can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video's #1 reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, streaming now exclusively via Prime Video. She also recently added "fashion entrepreneur" to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS.

Lizzo's "Special" Tour Dates

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

A 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. 2019's now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU, bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified "Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott)," the 2x platinum "Juice," the 4x platinum "Good As Hell," and the 7x platinum "Truth Hurts."

The latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100," affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012. "Truth Hurts" dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time," "Truth Hurts" went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Pop Solo Performance," with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving that year's GRAMMY® for "Best Urban Contemporary Album" and "Jerome" earning "Best Traditional R&B Performance."

Crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more. Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the GRAMMYs, to name just a few.

Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film, UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year's critically acclaimed Hustlers.

Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021's RIAA gold certified "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)" and is now set to create her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering SPECIAL for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records, due July 15th.