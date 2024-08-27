Liv Hanna Releases New Single 'Proud Of Yourself'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and model Liv Hanna closes out the month of August with a new single, "Proud of Yourself." "Proud of Yourself" is sonically and thematically different from her previous record, "TEASE ME." AWAL's Liv Hanna goes back to her roots and the type of sound that her fans are accustomed to hearing. "Proud of Yourself" is a piano-driven ballad that teeters between Alt-Pop, Dark Pop, Indie Pop, and Pop Rock.

"Proud of Yourself" is akin to an oxymoron as the title suggests a positive theme. However, Liv Hanna cleverly uses the phrase in an ironic manner. The track is about having someone in one's life who is self-absorbed and dismissive. "'Proud of Yourself' is about having a person in your life that doesn't truly listen to you or understand where you are coming from and always makes things about them." Liv Hanna continues, "They can say that they are proud of you or give you some attention, but it isn't genuine because they are only really proud of themselves."

Liv Hanna once again enlisted renowned producer Flex to produce "Proud of Yourself." Flex was responsible for the production of Liv Hanna's most recent record, "TEASE ME." The masterful, heartfelt lyrics were entirely penned by Liv Hanna. The stripped back feel of the song allows Liv Hanna's beautiful, emotive, powerful voice to shine. "Proud of Yourself" is Liv Hanna's penultimate single of the summer. Take pride in "Proud of Yourself."

