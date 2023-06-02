Liv Hanna Releases New Single 'Back To Hell'

Singer-songwriter Liv Hanna is back with her first single of the year, "Back to Hell." In the same vein as her previous release, "Buried Alive," Liv Hanna gets vulnerable and provides heartfelt, thought-provoking lyrics in "Back to Hell." The song isn't the quintessential Pop record as it features sounds from various genres such as Alt-Pop, Dark Pop, Indie Pop, and Pop Soul.

The eclectic, "Back to Hell," is a mental health anthem. The track equates Hell with the hellish headspace that many are in or constantly find themselves falling back into. The single draws on Liv Hanna's personal experiences and takes a deep dive into topics such as isolation, rejection, and depression. "'Back to Hell'" is a reaction to loss and rejection." Liv Hanna continues: "It is feeling isolated yet somehow finding comfort in your isolation. It's sometimes easier to stay in that state until you have the energy and support to come back out of it." The songstress utilizes her raw yet polished vocals to evoke the song's sincerity and emotional tone.

"Back to Hell" was entirely written by Liv Hanna, demonstrating Liv Hanna's songwriting prowess and maintaining the authenticity of the powerful record. Liv Hanna enlisted talented producer PJ McGinnis who crafted a vivacious yet mellow instrumental with plenty of transitions, angelic keys, latent drums, guitar breakdowns, and genre-bending sounds. The stripped-down verses and bridge blend well with the lively, catchy chorus.

"Back to Hell" may have a somber tone to it, but the song is meant to uplift listeners, make them feel supported, and assure them that they are not alone. Liv Hanna's introspective lyricism and dulcet tones are why Liv Hanna is a superstar in the making. Take solace in "Back to Hell" and be swept away by Liv Hanna's heavenly voice.

Stream here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6AouGklr2gtZAq56ukHlPx

Follow here: https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa