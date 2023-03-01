Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Before I Knew The Truth'

Following the release of 93696, Liturgy will be touring worldwide.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Ahead of the release of their sprawling double-album 93696, out on March 24th via Thrill Jockey, Liturgy shares new single "Before I Knew The Truth."

Bounding with an incalculable momentum, "Before I Knew The Truth" exemplifies the new album's equilibrium between meticulous composition and unbound ecstasy. Incendiary guitars glitch and fracture throughout, contorting and stuttering at lightning speed as keening vocals reach toward the sublime.

The music of Liturgy is in a constant state of searching. In pursuit of larger truths, be they philosophical or personal, Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix and her band imbue their music with a sense of urgency and ceaseless longing. 93696 is a number derived from the religions of Christianity and Thelema, a numerological representation of heaven, or a new eon for civilization.

Hunt-Hendrix composed the album as an exploration of eschatological possibility divided by the four "laws" that govern her own interpretation of heaven, "Haelegen": Sovereignty, Hierarchy, Emancipation, and Individuation.

These laws constitute the four movements of 93696 which act as dramas all their own within the framework of the record. Throughout the movements, Hunt- Hendrix invokes the album's myriad of personal and conceptual themes through the ensemble's sheer force of sound, her will and intent blossoming from each bombarding gale. Taken in its entirety, 93696 reflects the awe of the unknowable and celebrates what revelations and mysteries lie ahead.

Following the release of 93696, Liturgy will be touring worldwide, including U.S. dates with support from labelmates BIG|BRAVE and sets at Big Ears Festival, Long Play and ArcTanGent.

Liturgy 2023 tour dates:

Mar. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye (93696 album release show)

Mar. 30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Long Play Festival

Jun. 10 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *

Jun. 11 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

Jun. 13 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk *

Jun. 14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

Jun. 15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary *

Jun. 16 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

Jun. 17 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club *

Jun. 18 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium *

Jun. 21 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Festival *

Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Jazz Fest *

Jun. 24 - Seattle, WA - Substation *

Jun. 25 - Portland, OR - Star Theater *

Jun. 27 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial *

Jun. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent *

Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident *

Jun. 30 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground *

Jul. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

Jul. 3 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well *

Jul. 4 - Houston, TX - The End *

Jul. 5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

Jul. 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

Jul. 8 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House *

Jul. 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *

Aug 16-19 - Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent Festival

Avalon Emerson & the Charm Announces Self-Titled Debut Album Photo
Avalon Emerson & the Charm Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
Emerson now stands as one of underground dance music's revered figures, beloved by fans for her melody-rich, genre-agnostic selections. Her production work employs a similarly free-flowing philosophy; as such, she’s remixed the likes of Slowdive, Robyn, Four Tet, Christine and the Queens, and Octo Octa, among many others.
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album - Photo
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album '-'
'-' is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year.
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single Wrong Side Of The Bed Photo
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'
Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release 'Reckless' with a new single titled 'Wrong Side Of The Bed.'
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session Photo
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
