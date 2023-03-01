Ahead of the release of their sprawling double-album 93696, out on March 24th via Thrill Jockey, Liturgy shares new single "Before I Knew The Truth."

Bounding with an incalculable momentum, "Before I Knew The Truth" exemplifies the new album's equilibrium between meticulous composition and unbound ecstasy. Incendiary guitars glitch and fracture throughout, contorting and stuttering at lightning speed as keening vocals reach toward the sublime.

The music of Liturgy is in a constant state of searching. In pursuit of larger truths, be they philosophical or personal, Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix and her band imbue their music with a sense of urgency and ceaseless longing. 93696 is a number derived from the religions of Christianity and Thelema, a numerological representation of heaven, or a new eon for civilization.

Hunt-Hendrix composed the album as an exploration of eschatological possibility divided by the four "laws" that govern her own interpretation of heaven, "Haelegen": Sovereignty, Hierarchy, Emancipation, and Individuation.

These laws constitute the four movements of 93696 which act as dramas all their own within the framework of the record. Throughout the movements, Hunt- Hendrix invokes the album's myriad of personal and conceptual themes through the ensemble's sheer force of sound, her will and intent blossoming from each bombarding gale. Taken in its entirety, 93696 reflects the awe of the unknowable and celebrates what revelations and mysteries lie ahead.

Following the release of 93696, Liturgy will be touring worldwide, including U.S. dates with support from labelmates BIG|BRAVE and sets at Big Ears Festival, Long Play and ArcTanGent.

Liturgy 2023 tour dates:

Mar. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye (93696 album release show)

Mar. 30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Long Play Festival

Jun. 10 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *

Jun. 11 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

Jun. 13 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk *

Jun. 14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

Jun. 15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary *

Jun. 16 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

Jun. 17 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club *

Jun. 18 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium *

Jun. 21 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Festival *

Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Jazz Fest *

Jun. 24 - Seattle, WA - Substation *

Jun. 25 - Portland, OR - Star Theater *

Jun. 27 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial *

Jun. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent *

Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident *

Jun. 30 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground *

Jul. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

Jul. 3 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well *

Jul. 4 - Houston, TX - The End *

Jul. 5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

Jul. 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

Jul. 8 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House *

Jul. 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *

Aug 16-19 - Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent Festival

Photo by Alexander Perrelli.