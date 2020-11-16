Little Hurt Sums Up 2020 With New Sing-Along Song 'My Head Hurts'

Listen to the new single below.

2020 has been a year of trials and tribulations. So many things have impacted us all: Covid-19, a crashing economy, political turmoil, and overall stress and strife. So it's fitting that as this year winds down, Little Hurt sums up this angsty time period with a banger we can all sing along, move and get our collective frustrations out to, "My Head Hurts". The song is now available world-wide and will be included on a new EP "Every Second" slated for release on January 29th, 2021.

With a sing-along chorus and blazing guitars atop a background of a bouncing, infectious rhythm Little Hurt's Colin Dieden explains "I wrote 'My Head Hurts' kind of out of necessity. This has been an incredibly tough year - for everyone. And I'm no exception. So many life changing events took place for me in such a short period of time and there were moments where I felt kind of hopeless".

He continues "I really just needed to yell into a microphone and play my guitar really loud and that's what I did. I think anyone hearing this song will be able to apply it to whatever is happening in their own lives and even the state of the world."

"My Head Hurts" is instantly memorable, and is off to a fast start with SiriusXm Alt. Nation already playing the track in their Advanced Placement, and early playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

The song is the follow-up to one of the songs of the summer, "Alaska" which made it to #36 on the Alternative Radio charts and has amassed more than 4 million streams to date. Little Hurt released "Better Drugs" earlier in the year, which helped establish Dieden's solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's.

Little Hurt plans to start touring to support the music once it's safe to do so again, with tour dates and interim streaming performances now being explored.

