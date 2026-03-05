Listen: Lindsey Kraft Releases New Single Amid Run of Adelaide Fringe Musical

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Currently touring Australia as the special guest on Ben Folds’ national tour, American performer Lindsey Kraft is making her Adelaide Fringe debut with Lindsey Kraft + A Piano Present: We’ve Been Here Before. Tickets are available here, with the dates listed below.

For more than 20 years, Kraft built a career as a television and film actor. In her late 30s, she made a shift, teaching herself piano from scratch so she could finally tell her own stories through music. Four and a half years later, those stories have become the foundation of her first musical: a semi-autobiographical work that blends humour, vulnerability, and insight.

“I came to Australia 25 years ago as a student, feeling lost but knowing I had something to say. I’m still that same scrappy kid, I just didn’t realise then that my voice would come through music. Returning now to debut at Adelaide Fringe feels like coming full circle. We’ve been here before,” says Kraft.

This semi-autobiographical piece is about breaking seemingly impossible personal cycles through creativity. Kraft explains, “I wasn’t listening to myself until I began writing songs - free therapy!”

She has also released a new single, Radio Silent, which coincides with her Fringe performances. Produced by Kraft, it is available to stream below.

Lindsey Kraft + A Piano Present: We’ve Been Here Before Dates

Sat 7 March, 9:15pm

Sun 8 March, 9:15pm

Thur 12 March, 9:15pm

Fri 13 March, 9:15pm

Sat 14 March, 9:15pm

Fri 20 March, 9:15pm

Sat 21 March, 9:15pm

Sun 22 March, 12:15pm