Listen: Jonas Brothers Release New Album 'Greetings From Your Hometown'

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers have released their long-awaited seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out now via Republic Records. The band is made up of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, who was recently seen in Broadway's The Last Five Years.

Nearly seven years in the making, the album was crafted using songs written across different periods of the past six to seven years, allowing the band to tell a reflective story through music. Drawing inspiration from their New Jersey roots and lifelong musical influences, this album serves as a love letter to their hometown.

The album features new collaborations with multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis on “Loved You Better,” GRAMMY®-winning rock band Switchfoot on the title track “Greetings From Your Hometown,” and multi-platinum artist and producer Marshmello on the previously released fan favorite “Slow Motion.” The band also teamed up with notable songwriters and producers on the record, including Ryan Tedder, Justin Tranter, Julian Bunetta, Alexander 23, MUNA’s Josette Maskin, Mikky Ekko, and more.

This Sunday, August 10th, Jonas Brothers will kick off their highly-anticipated 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour with a hometown show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Before hitting the stage, the band will return to American Dream—where they first held JONASCON with over 75,000 fans earlier this year—for an album release party event, which will feature a live Q&A and track-by-track conversation.

The JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour will run through November across North America and feature a career-spanning live show that highlights every chapter of the Jonas Brothers’ 20 year career and their evolution as a band, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo career, DNCE, and more. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, as well as special local JONASCON pop-up events for fans. See the full list of tour dates below, and tickets are available now here.

Fans can watch Jonas Brothers LIVE in concert on their Greetings From Your Hometown 20th anniversary tour exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Five concerts from throughout the tour will air live to fans around the world on Samsung Television Network. Dates include New Jersey’s MetLife, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Buffalo, which will be streaming in 17 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Korea, Brazil, France, India, and more.

JONAS BROTHERS: “JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown” TOUR DATES:

*With Marshmello

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^JONASCON On Tour

Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+^

Tue Aug 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*+^

Thu Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+^

Fri Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+^

Mon Aug 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

Tue Aug 19 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#^

Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#^

Sun Aug 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC#

Tue Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*#^

Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*#^

Sat Aug 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP#

Sun Aug 31 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*#^

Thu Sep 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome#^

Sat Sep 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#

Sat Sep 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center#

Sun Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Tue Sep 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#

Thu Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#

Sun Oct 05 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#

Mon Oct 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+

About the Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles—“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what’s bound to be an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, out now, and the highly-anticipated North American headline tour, beginning on August 10th at MetLife Stadium.

Photo credit: Anthony Mandler