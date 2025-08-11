Listen: Japan's Number_i Release New Single 'U.M.A.'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gearing up for the release of their long-awaited sophomore album, Number_i have released “U.M.A.” Their upcoming album No.Ⅱ is set to drop on Monday, September 22. Listen to the new single below.

Number_i, composed of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji and Yuta Kishi, blend J-pop with modern R&B, hip-hop, and dance-pop. The album, including “U.M.A.” (Japanese title: 未確認領域, read as Mikakunin Ryōiki), was created through in-depth collaboration among the three members and features live instrumental recordings.

Their debut album No.Ⅰ remains a long-running hit, ranking No. 5 on Billboard JAPAN’s 2025 Mid-Year Hot Albums chart. Their second EP GOD_i made a major impact upon release, racking up 3.1 million streams on its first day and 12.1 million streams in its first week. The lead track “GOD_i” topped the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100 and also ranked No. 1 on the “Hot Shot Songs” chart, with all six tracks from the EP entering the Top 20. On the Download Songs chart, “GOD_i” took No. 1, followed by “i_DOG” at No. 4 and “Psycho” at No. 5, with three songs landing in the Top 10—a remarkable achievement. As of now, GOD_i has surpassed 61 million cumulative streams.

After a Japanese nationwide tour, the three-member group has been gaining attention in the US. Additionally, on the Billboard JAPAN Mid-Year “Hot Shot Songs” chart for 2025, “GOD_i” ranked No. 1, and “HIRAKEGOMA” placed No. 10. On the “Download Songs” mid-year chart, “GOD_i” claimed the No. 3 spot.

Photo Credit: TOBE