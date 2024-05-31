Listen: Henry Mancini's 'Pink Panther' Featuring Lizzo and Sir James Galway Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Henry Mancini family continues to celebrate what would have been the late legendary composer’s 100th birthday with the release of Henry Mancini’s “Pink Panther” featuring Lizzo and Sir James Galway, out today via Primary Wave Music.

“Pink Panther” follows “Peter Gunn” featuring Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval as the second single from the forthcoming album The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company which will be available June 21st via Primary Wave Music.

The album comprises seven tracks and features guest appearances from John Williams, Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy Jones, Lizzo, Sir James Galway, Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Monica Mancini, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy, and Audrey Hepburn.

The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company Tracklisting

Peter Gunn ft. Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval Pink Panther ft. Lizzo and Sir James Galway Moon River ft. Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Lujon (Slow Hot Wind) ft. Pat Metheny Days of Wine and Roses ft. Take 6 & Monica Mancini Baby Elephant Walk ft. Snarky Puppy Moon River / Audrey’s Letter ft. Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, and Audrey Hepburn

On June 23rd, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests Michael Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, and Monica Mancini will raise the curtain on the Bowl's 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for Henry Mancini conducted by the great Thomas Wilkins. Tickets are available HERE.

The next day, on June 24th, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will honor Mancini’s centennial with an event featuring live performances by Dave Koz, GRAMMY Award-nominated vocalist and Henry’s daughter Monica Mancini, plus multi-GRAMMY and Emmy recipient, producer and musician Gregg Field, along with an all-star band composed of L.A.’s finest studio musicians. In addition to the concert, the evening will also feature a panel Q&A with members of the Mancini family, as well as a couple of surprise guest artists. Tickets are available HERE.

On August 4th, music director, conductor, and arranger Kevin Stites will explore the music of legendary performer and film composer Henry Mancini for the annual Gala Benefit Evening at the Ravinia Festival. Curated and hosted by actor Rob Lindley, “Mancini at 100: The Music of Henry Mancini, from the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage and beyond” features Broadway vocalists Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), and Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), with all three making their Ravinia and CSO debuts.

This fall, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini: Official Graphic Novel will hit shelves. From the humble beginnings of his father’s flute lessons to composing his Oscar-winner scores, this new graphic novel, written by David Calcano and illustrated by the award-winning studio Fantoons, illustrates every step in the journey of Henry Mancini’s pivotal and industry-shaping career. Jon Burlingame’s book Dreamsville: Henry Mancini, Peter Gunn, and Music for TV Noir, chronicling the backstory of Peter Gunn and how its music propelled Mancini to fame and fortune, published earlier this month and is available for purchase via Amazon here.

On Monday, September 2nd, Edwin Outwater and the BBC Concert Orchestra will celebrate Mancini and his music in styles ranging from jazz to light classical and film music at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Among the classics to be performed are the slinky ‘Lujon’ and themes from The Pink Panther and Peter Gunn, joined by gems from the lounge music and space-age pop genres Mancini helped inspire, including easy-going tracks by Burt Bacharach, Les Baxter and Juan García Esquivel. Tickets are available for purchase here and the performance will also stream live on BBC Radio.

And on Saturday, September 28th, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. will honor Henry’s 100th with a special concert event at the Library of Congress’ “Coolidge Theater”.

