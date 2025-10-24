Listen: Halle Bailey Releases Debut Album ‘love?…or something like it’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Halle Bailey has released her long-awaited debut album ‘love?…or something like it’. The 15-track project features collaborations with Chlöe, GloRilla, Mariah The Scientist, and H.E.R., as well as a notable lineup of producers including Bongobytheway (Kanye West, Latto, Jazmine Sullivan), Needlz (Cardi B & Bruno Mars), D Phelps (Leon Thomas & Giveon), and Dem Jointz (Kanye West, Eminem, Doechii).

‘love?…or something like it’ is described as Halle's most personal body of work to date, crafted over several years and inspired by the emotional journey of young love, heartbreak and self-discovery. The album features previously released songs including ‘back and forth’, ‘braveface’, ‘in your hands’, and her Grammy-nominated debut single ‘angel’. See below for tracklist.

“The songs capture the highs and lows of first love and the self-discovery that follows”, Halle says. “The album traces the arc of my journey—falling headfirst into the euphoria of connection, giving all of myself to someone else, and then when it’s all over, wrestling with the question: was that really love, or just something like it?”

Halle is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and musician. She first captured global attention as one half of the acclaimed duo Chloe x Halle, signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment. Together, they released two critically lauded albums — The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour — earning multiple Grammy nominations. In 2023, she launched her solo career with the powerful debut single ‘angel’ celebrating Black womanhood and self-worth.

As an actress, she starred as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action blockbuster reimagining of The Little Mermaid and played the role of Young Nettie Harris in the musical remake of The Color Purple.

‘love?…or something like it’ Tracklist:

intro overtime know about me ft. GloRilla his type heaven interlude 2 alone ft. Mariah the Scientist back and forth braveface so i can feel again feel again ft. Chlöe in your hands no warning ft. H.E.R. bite your lip angel